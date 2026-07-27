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NFL news roundup: Commanders fire TEs coach Ben Steele; Lions signing LB Troy Reeder

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 10:10 AM Updated: Jul 27, 2026 at 11:08 AM
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Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • LB Troy Reeder agreed to terms with Detroit, per his agency.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

OTHER NEWS

  • The Vikings will wear their Rivalries uniforms in their Week 15 Sunday Night Football game against the Lions on Dec. 20, the team announced.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • LB Gabe Jacas (knee) was placed on the non-football injury list shortly after signing his rookie contract Sunday, but head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he's "cautiously optimistic" Jacas will work his way back to the practice field as he gets acclimated.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

COACHING NEWS

  • The Commanders announced they have fired tight ends coach Ben Steele and "will have no further comment at this time."

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