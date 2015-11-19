McCarthy: 'No concern' about Rodgers for Sunday

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that he has "no concern" that Rodgers could miss Sunday's key division showdown with the first place Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Media's Steve Wyche. Rodgers was limited in practice on Wednesday with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant Thursday.
McCarthy said that Rodgers looked fine during Thursday's morning walk-through practice while acknowledging the reigning MVP is "banged up." The coach said it was not clear when and how Rodgers suffered the injury. The quarterback threw 61 passes in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Detroit Lions.
In other injury news, Eddie Lacy went through Wednesday's practice without an issue and will take part in Thursday's fully padded practice. Lacy -- who lost his starting job to James Starks last week -- missed the loss to Detroit with a groin issue.
"Eddie looked good yesterday," McCarthy said Thursday, per the team's website. "This would be good work for Eddie today. We'll see where he is."