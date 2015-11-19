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Kubiak 'comfortable' with Osweiler running Broncos' O

Published: Nov 19, 2015 at 01:16 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

With Brock Osweiler taking over quarterbacking duties for Peyton Manning, the prevailing belief among analysts is that the Denver Broncos will finally be able to run a more traditional Gary Kubiak-style offense.

However, with a first-time starter under center Sunday against the Chicago Bears, will the coach scale back the offense for his young quarterback?

"No, I feel very comfortable with Brock," Kubiak said, via the team's official website. "I could go give him all of the work, mentally, that he needs. He handles everything well, but I think there is a point where you go back, you study him and you see what he's done and what he feels most comfortable with.

"As far as volume of game plan and stuff, I'm very comfortable doing anything with him."

In relief of Manning in Week 10, Osweiler displayed the mobility and athleticism to run Kubiak's bootleg game and can get away from tacklers in the pocket -- when Manning generally turtles. His big arm should also allow the Broncos to stretch the field more frequently. The major questions about Osweiler regard his decision making and mental, in-game adjustments to defenses.

With Denver still in prime position to earn a playoff bye, the Broncos' offense needs a spark of life from the young signal-caller. Osweiler, 24, said spending the past three years learning from Manning will benefit him when the cameras start rolling Sunday.

"The things I've learned behind him, I don't know where a quarterback gets elsewhere,'' Osweiler said. " ... I really have not wasted a single second in this building, in the room with Peyton.''

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