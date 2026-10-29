Justin Jefferson says fewer opportunities leaving him with 'in-between feeling' amid Vikings' 6-0 start

Jefferson is in the uncomfortable position of being a superstar receiver whose identity is based on making big plays while existing in an offense that simply doesn't generate many of them. A quarterback change (from J.J. McCarthy and various backups to Kyler Murray) hasn't produced the improvement the Vikings hoped to see, yet their elite defense has powered them to a 6-0 start.

The Vikings are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. And they have an offense that doesn't strike fear in the hearts of anyone.

From coach Kevin O'Connell's perspective, they're in a fine place as they enter their Week 8 game against the rival Lions. The Vikings have plenty of room to grow offensively and aren't carrying any pressure that comes with losses.

They're also undergoing an identity shift that will inevitably reduce Jefferson's opportunities.

"In the past we were throwing the ball a thousand times," O'Connell said Wednesday when asked about the drop in Jefferson's production. "That's one thing. When you lead the league or you're close to in rushing attempts on the early downs, controlling the game or attempting to control the game, there may not be just the amount of volume [of throws]. But he's our best player. We've got to find a way to continue to activate him."

Minnesota's defense pairs nicely with a consistent running game and a ball-control offense. The ground game hasn't flirted with elite status, but currently ranks 12th in rushing yards gained per game by virtue of pounding the run (they rank 22nd in rushing yards gained per play).

Every handoff amounts to one fewer potential target for Jefferson, who isn't selfish enough to make a scene about his reduced chances to contribute. After all, it could be worse: Jefferson's already cleared last season's touchdown total and is still on pace for another 1,000-yard season.

Like all competitors, though, Jefferson wants to help his team win. And he'd love to play a key part in unlocking its passing attack.

Perhaps that blossoming is around the corner. Jefferson will keep running routes with the hopes it happens eventually.