Justin Fields wanted to join Chiefs to learn from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

The Chiefs acquired Fields in a trade with New York, in which Gang Green agreed to pay $7 million of the QB's $10 million contract. The deal provides K.C. with a veteran able to shoulder the offseason work as Mahomes rehabs from his ACL and LCL injuries.

"I appreciate Justin and the way he has gone about everything so far," Reid said this week. "He's been great with everything. He's a legitimate quarterback, a starting quarterback in the NFL, and we're lucky enough to have him here. If that's the role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that."

Ideally, Mahomes is ready for Week 1, making Fields the latest backup attempting to revitalize his career behind one of the game's best. Taking most of the offseason work, however, provides the 27-year-old a chance to learn the offense in case he has to open the season under center.