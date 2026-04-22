Justin Fields wanted to join Chiefs to learn from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

New Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields is beginning the offseason program for his fourth team in four seasons, hoping to learn from one of the best tandems in the NFL, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.
"I wanted to come here because of the culture, because of Pat and to learn from him and coach Reid," Fields said Tuesday, via ESPN. "Just the winning, to be honest.
"We, of course knew of each other, but we really didn't communicate before coming here. I'm excited to learn from (Mahomes). I'm already kind of picking his brain a little bit and just observing how he goes about things in the meeting rooms, field and stuff like that. I'm excited, of course, to work with coach Reid and [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy] and all the guys on offense."
The former first-round pick is coming off a season of struggles with the New York Jets, starting nine games, completing 62.7% of 204 pass attempts for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
The Chiefs acquired Fields in a trade with New York, in which Gang Green agreed to pay $7 million of the QB's $10 million contract. The deal provides K.C. with a veteran able to shoulder the offseason work as Mahomes rehabs from his ACL and LCL injuries.
"I appreciate Justin and the way he has gone about everything so far," Reid said this week. "He's been great with everything. He's a legitimate quarterback, a starting quarterback in the NFL, and we're lucky enough to have him here. If that's the role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that."
Ideally, Mahomes is ready for Week 1, making Fields the latest backup attempting to revitalize his career behind one of the game's best. Taking most of the offseason work, however, provides the 27-year-old a chance to learn the offense in case he has to open the season under center.
"I was excited for a new start, the tradition here, the culture here," Fields said. "Regardless of me starting or being a backup, I'm going to attack [each day] the same way. My goal is to get better, any way I can. My mindset doesn't change."