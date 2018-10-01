Julian Edelman, others returning from suspensions

Several NFL teams will get key pieces back on the field entering Week 5.
Among the players eligible to rejoin their teams this week after serving four-game suspensions:
With Edelman's return to a Patriots team lacking weapons, and Ingram rejoining an imbalanced Saints offense will garner the headlines, don't underestimate some of the other returnees. Irving will add more punch to the Cowboys pass rush. Burfict brings needed oomph to the Bengals defense. Smith's return is an under-the-radar huge benefit for an already good Ravens defense.
Some free agents coming off suspension include quarterback Mark Sanchez and linebacker Akeem Ayers.
(Note: Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is also serving a four-game suspension, but with Carolina having a bye last week he must sit out one more game.)