Jeffery Simmons throws punch at Titans camp, 'ejected' from practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons threw a punch early in a team drill Tuesday morning and spent the rest of the Tennessee Titans' practice working on a side field with a strength coach.

First-year coach Robert Saleh stopped practice, pulling his Titans together on the field for a reminder to spend the second session in pads working and not fighting.

“Our policy is if you throw a punch you’re ejected in the game, same thing with practice," Saleh said. "If you throw punch, you’re out of practice. But rather than going to the locker room, he went to the other field. He still got his work in. So the projected reps and the work that he would have gotten, he got in off to the side.”