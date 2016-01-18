James Harrison a little uncertain about next move

In our desperate efforts to wish another incarnation of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning into reality, we might have suffered an unintended consequence.
Steelers linebacker James Harrison, one of the best defensive players of the last two decades, could have played his final game on Sunday. In the locker room after the game, Harrison was emotional, but not ready to comment on his future.
"It's a little tougher for me because I'm in a situation where I'm a little uncertain about what I'm going to do," Harrison told the Post-Gazette. "I can't say that was it right now, I wouldn't be comfortable saying that."
However...
"I'm 37 years old, I'll be 38 (in May). It's not as easy as I would hope."
On Monday, Harrison talked more about his future and the challenges he faces at this stage of his career.
"I am getting older. That is an understatement," said Harrison, according to the team's official website. "It's a lot harder on my body to recover and repair. The hardest thing for me is the offseason, the workouts, getting ready to prepare for the season. Once I get into season that is the easy part.
"If I knew that I wouldn't be sitting here trying to figure out what I am going to do," he continued. "I'm not ready to make a decision. When that time comes, you guys will hear about it, I guess."
Ageism is a real thing in the NFL, and even though Harrison has another year remaining on his deal, he might be hit with the cold, hard truth this offseason. This, despite the fact that Harrison was one of the 10 best players at his position this season. He could probably start for 90 percent of 3-4 teams in the NFL.
The playoffs are an exciting time but there is also a lingering sadness to it all. Great players are playing their final games. Great teams will be assembled that exact way just one last time. Brady-Manning is great, but we wouldn't mind seeing Harrison storm around the edge one last time.