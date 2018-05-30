Jameis Winston surprises first grader in his hometown

Published: May 30, 2018 at 07:18 AM

This is the time of year where players get some time to themselves off the gridiron. Some choose to partake in their own crazy workouts, others become doctors -- literally. Bucs QB Jameis Winston has been using the offseason to surprise his fans in various ways. In April, Winston presented an unsuspecting FSU student manager with a scholarship. That same month, he surprised the students of a Tampa Bay elementary school with a "dream room" -- a state-of-the-art learning center.

Last week, the 2015 Pro Bowler kept the feel-good vibes going in this clip where he surprised a first grader in his hometown of Bessemer, Ala. The student, Brendan, had done a Black History Month report on the QB in February.

"It was a surreal moment," said Winston. "I got to see him present the project that he had done -- it was very humbling. I wanted to be there and show him some support, to let him know that he was noticed and I am thankful for him."

Through his Dream Forever Foundation, Winston has put his own time and money toward giving back to the community that helped raise him.

"Every time I go home, I try to be that foundation for those kids to show them there is a better way out," said the 24-year-old. "I always make sure I'm talking to kids about education. I want to let those kids know that it's not about being an athlete, it's about being the best at whatever you choose to do."

The mission statement of the Dream Forever Foundation is to "impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities, and resources to develop and achieve their dreams."

Winston said that each offseason, he strives to achieve this goal by providing free football camps, seminars, and Bible study for the youth. He believes the in-person interactions have a positive impact that can lead to changed lives.

"Our purpose is to help them with encouragement, resources, and opportunities," said Winston. "Not many kids get the opportunity to meet their idol, I know I wish I did. I'm from the same hometown as Bo Jackson, I wish Bo Jackson would've snuck in the classroom and surprised me."

