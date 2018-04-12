Jameis Winston surprises FSU student with scholarship

One of the best social media trends in recent years has been the popularity of scholarship surprise videos. In these clips, unsuspecting collegiate athletes are told they no longer have to worry about paying for their education.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston played a role in a recent scholarship surprise video at Florida State. However, this time it wasn't an athlete that was rewarded for their hard work -- it was a student manager.

@Jaboowins informs a hard working student manager that heâs getting a scholarship! Thank you Jameis! pic.twitter.com/NRM5qdTmxx â FSU Football EQ (@FSUFootballEQ) April 11, 2018

In the clip, Winston singled Casey out of a small group in the Seminoles practice facility. At first, Casey seemed a little startled in front of the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, but he quickly became ecstatic.

"Hard work pays off, buddy" said Winston.

The Seminoles won a national championship in 2013 with Winston under center. It's nice to see FSU reward both athletes and student managers for their dedication. Congrats to Casey on his scholarship and thanks to FSU's social media team for the heartwarming clip.