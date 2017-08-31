Contrary to popular belief, social media isn't all about Twitter wars, flaunting on Instagram, or catfishing others. There are a few trends you can feel good about.
The latest positive trend is surprise scholarship videos where unsuspecting collegiate athletes are told they no longer have to worry about paying for their education. There have been several of these videos over the last couple months, but a few stand out for various reasons. From magic tricks to video messages from mom, check out 10 of The Best Scholarship Surprise Videos.
Bowling Green
Player: Jake Suder, K
Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... ï¿½ï¿½ #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienPâ AyZiggyFB Recruiting (@ayziggyfb) August 16, 2017
Attention NFL scouts: As seen here, he can make these under pressure.
Minnesota
Player: Justin Juenemann, K
â Walk-on surprised with scholarshipâ NCAA (@NCAA) August 10, 2017
â Team goes nuts
â Family cries
Never gets old.
(via @GopherSports) https://t.co/VyQCCgncgi
It's a bit misty in here, my allergies are acting up, and I swear someone is cutting onions.
Tennessee
Player: Eli Wolf, TE
.@EliWolf16 scored a BIG WIN in today's Circle of Life ... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/k9sZWtvN26â Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 15, 2017
I'm sure the Wolf brothers have squared off several times while growing up, except it'd result in a scolding from mom rather than a full scholarship to UT.
Notre Dame
Player: Austin Webster, WR
âDream come true for me, but we got a dream for ourselves. Letâs keep on working.â- Austin Webster#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lsgwMzsPixâ Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 11, 2017
Webster is also team captain -- he's the first walk-on to be named captain in the Notre Dame football history.
Texas
Player: Garrett Graf, OL
So happy for @GarrettGraf75. Well deserved honor for a great teammate. #1-0 #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/STukMeLpedâ Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) August 17, 2017
This is amazing. Sidenote, can this magician make student loans disappear? Maybe replace 'em with winning lottery tickets?
Oregon
Player: Kaulana Apelu, LB
"If you have a dream, never give up. Always chase it." - Kaulana Apelu, Oregon's newest scholarship student-athlete. #GoDucks #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/ETqasbtL54â Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 21, 2017
Mom knows best.
Western Kentucky
Player: Ta'Corian Darden, DB
Hard worker ââ WKU Football (@WKUFootball) August 14, 2017
Great teammate â
Positive attitude â
Now on SCHOLARSHIP, @Coco_Darden15 checks all the boxes!! #ThePursuit #GoTops pic.twitter.com/mk2tMNl7Gm
"They put me on scholarship." Five words that every sports parent dreams of hearing.
Ball State
Player: Riley Miller, WR
Riley Miller lined up for the mid-practice competition this morning. It's safe to say we think he won...#TrueCardinal @rifri11 @BSUCoachNeu pic.twitter.com/HbKBxwVPmDâ Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) August 17, 2017
The Rudy-esque ending was the cherry on top.
Kansas
Players: Beau Lawrence (OL), Mazin Aql (DE), Cole Moos (P) and Reese Randall (RB)
If getting on the jumbotron at a MLB game is double, getting your scholarship surprise at the game is a walk-off grand slam.
Georgia Tech
Players: Chase Martenson (QB), Zach Matthews (DB), Josh Selembo (DB) & Brady Swilling (BB)
.@GTPaulJohnson awarded scholarships to four walk-ons tonight: Chase Martenson, Zach Matthews, Josh Selembo & Brady Swilling ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/lzApwvPby9â GeorgiaTech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 17, 2017
You get a free scholarship! And, you get a free scholarship! And you! *Oprah voice*