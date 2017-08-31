The Checkdown  

 

 

10 of the Best Scholarship Surprise Videos

  • By Ralph Warner
Contrary to popular belief, social media isn't all about Twitter wars, flaunting on Instagram, or catfishing others. There are a few trends you can feel good about.

The latest positive trend is surprise scholarship videos where unsuspecting collegiate athletes are told they no longer have to worry about paying for their education. There have been several of these videos over the last couple months, but a few stand out for various reasons. From magic tricks to video messages from mom, check out 10 of The Best Scholarship Surprise Videos.

Bowling Green
Player: Jake Suder, K

Attention NFL scouts: As seen here, he can make these under pressure.

Minnesota
Player: Justin Juenemann, K

It's a bit misty in here, my allergies are acting up, and I swear someone is cutting onions.

Tennessee
Player: Eli Wolf, TE

I'm sure the Wolf brothers have squared off several times while growing up, except it'd result in a scolding from mom rather than a full scholarship to UT.

Notre Dame
Player: Austin Webster, WR

Webster is also team captain -- he's the first walk-on to be named captain in the Notre Dame football history.

Texas
Player: Garrett Graf, OL

This is amazing. Sidenote, can this magician make student loans disappear? Maybe replace 'em with winning lottery tickets?

Oregon
Player: Kaulana Apelu, LB

Mom knows best.

Western Kentucky
Player: Ta'Corian Darden, DB

"They put me on scholarship." Five words that every sports parent dreams of hearing.

Ball State
Player: Riley Miller, WR

The Rudy-esque ending was the cherry on top.

Kansas
Players: Beau Lawrence (OL), Mazin Aql (DE), Cole Moos (P) and Reese Randall (RB)

If getting on the jumbotron at a MLB game is double, getting your scholarship surprise at the game is a walk-off grand slam.

Georgia Tech
Players: Chase Martenson (QB), Zach Matthews (DB), Josh Selembo (DB) & Brady Swilling (BB)

You get a free scholarship! And, you get a free scholarship! And you! *Oprah voice*

