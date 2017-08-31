Contrary to popular belief, social media isn't all about Twitter wars, flaunting on Instagram, or catfishing others. There are a few trends you can feel good about.

The latest positive trend is surprise scholarship videos where unsuspecting collegiate athletes are told they no longer have to worry about paying for their education. There have been several of these videos over the last couple months, but a few stand out for various reasons. From magic tricks to video messages from mom, check out 10 of The Best Scholarship Surprise Videos.

Bowling Green

Player: Jake Suder, K

Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... ï¿½ï¿½ #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienP â AyZiggyFB Recruiting (@ayziggyfb) August 16, 2017

Attention NFL scouts: As seen here, he can make these under pressure.

Minnesota

Player: Justin Juenemann, K

â Walk-on surprised with scholarship

â Team goes nuts

â Family cries



Never gets old.



(via @GopherSports) https://t.co/VyQCCgncgi â NCAA (@NCAA) August 10, 2017

It's a bit misty in here, my allergies are acting up, and I swear someone is cutting onions.

Tennessee

Player: Eli Wolf, TE

.@EliWolf16 scored a BIG WIN in today's Circle of Life ... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/k9sZWtvN26 â Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 15, 2017

I'm sure the Wolf brothers have squared off several times while growing up, except it'd result in a scolding from mom rather than a full scholarship to UT.

Notre Dame

Player: Austin Webster, WR

âDream come true for me, but we got a dream for ourselves. Letâs keep on working.â- Austin Webster#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lsgwMzsPix â Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 11, 2017

Webster is also team captain -- he's the first walk-on to be named captain in the Notre Dame football history.

Texas

Player: Garrett Graf, OL

So happy for @GarrettGraf75. Well deserved honor for a great teammate. #1-0 #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/STukMeLped â Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) August 17, 2017

This is amazing. Sidenote, can this magician make student loans disappear? Maybe replace 'em with winning lottery tickets?

Oregon

Player: Kaulana Apelu, LB

"If you have a dream, never give up. Always chase it." - Kaulana Apelu, Oregon's newest scholarship student-athlete. #GoDucks #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/ETqasbtL54 â Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 21, 2017

Mom knows best.

Western Kentucky

Player: Ta'Corian Darden, DB

"They put me on scholarship." Five words that every sports parent dreams of hearing.

Ball State

Player: Riley Miller, WR

Riley Miller lined up for the mid-practice competition this morning. It's safe to say we think he won...#TrueCardinal @rifri11 @BSUCoachNeu pic.twitter.com/HbKBxwVPmD â Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) August 17, 2017

The Rudy-esque ending was the cherry on top.

Kansas

Players: Beau Lawrence (OL), Mazin Aql (DE), Cole Moos (P) and Reese Randall (RB)

If getting on the jumbotron at a MLB game is double, getting your scholarship surprise at the game is a walk-off grand slam.

Georgia Tech

Players: Chase Martenson (QB), Zach Matthews (DB), Josh Selembo (DB) & Brady Swilling (BB)

.@GTPaulJohnson awarded scholarships to four walk-ons tonight: Chase Martenson, Zach Matthews, Josh Selembo & Brady Swilling ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/lzApwvPby9 â GeorgiaTech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 17, 2017

You get a free scholarship! And, you get a free scholarship! And you! *Oprah voice*