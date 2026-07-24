Jacoby Brissett practices for Cardinals, but QB's contract situation is still unsettled

Starting left tackle Paris Johnson (knee) and star edge rusher Josh Sweat (knee) opened camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LaFleur said he wasn't concerned about the long-term prognosis for either player.

"The Paris thing, that's really, honestly nothing. We're all on the same page, it's really just maintenance stuff so he'll be back before you know it," LaFleur said. "Same thing with Josh. Seeing him yesterday, he's fired up to be here. He was in great spirits and looked really good."

Johnson and Sweat won't practice, but they still count toward the 90-man training camp roster limit. They are permitted to attend meetings and can return to practice at any point during the preseason.

Johnson is entering his fourth season as a starter, while Sweat had a career-high 12 sacks last season.

The other two on the PUP list -- cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) and Tip Reiman (ankle) -- are still recovering from serious injuries that happened last season.

LaFleur's first training camp -- including the quarterback battle -- has been overshadowed by off-the-field issues over the past few weeks.

The NFL suspended Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely on July 17 for violating the league's gambling policy. The league said its investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced, and Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games.

Gold is in his 13th season with the organization.

More recently, Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams was arrested in Canada on four weapons charges. Adams, a third-year player who is competing for a starting spot, was at camp Thursday.

The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm obtained in a crime, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, no license while in possession of a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited device. Adams' attorney, Adam Weisberg, said in a statement that Adams is "completely innocent in this matter."