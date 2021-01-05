How the Pittsburgh Steelers' progressive approach changed NFL scouting forever

It's common in today's society for companies and organizations to talk about business models that reflect diversity and inclusion. But looking back through this prism at the actions taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the late 1960s and early '70s, it was nothing short of amazing. The leadership group in charge of personnel decisions -- made up of Art Rooney Jr., Bill Nunn, Chuck Noll and Dick Haley -- built a roster through a collaborative effort of player evaluations and acquisitions, doing things other NFL teams weren't willing to do.

A finalist in the contributor category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, Nunn began his career as a sportswriter for the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential African-American weekly newspapers, after his days as a standout basketball player at West Virginia State. In 1950, Nunn began selecting a Black College All-America team; his connections with HBCUs gave him unprecedented insight on some of the best football players in the country who were often overlooked.