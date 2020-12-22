New York Giants legend Roosevelt Brown just one part of Morgan State's rich football history

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Scott-Pioli_2020_v02
Scott Pioli

NFL Media Analyst

Brown
JOHN ROONEY/AP
Taken with the 321st overall pick by the New York Giants in 1953, Roosevelt Brown became one of the biggest draft steals in NFL history as a Hall of Fame left tackle.

Curious about the changing selection of photos appearing behind former NFL executive Scott Pioli during his appearances on NFL Network? Each image is from a framed cover of a sports magazine, chosen to highlight some of the lesser-known stories from football history that deserve to be widely told. For example, Pioli has focused this season on featuring some of the greats associated with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) who have not been given their due.

Below, Pioli digs into the story of a Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle who nearly slipped through the cracks simply because he attended Morgan State in the 1950s: Roosevelt Brown.

Who is the biggest steal in NFL draft history? It's a question that surfaces every year around draft time, and fans generally drop a name from their childhood or an era during their lifetime, most often players selected in the last few decades. One I'm familiar with is the guy drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft ...

Today, though, I'm throwing Roosevelt "Rosey" Brown's name in the bucket.

Let's set the stage. Brown played collegiately at Morgan State in Baltimore in the early 1950s. It was a time when players from schools in the CIAA and other HBCUs were still living in Jim Crow America, and sadly, the NFL reflected our country and was part of a society that marginalized Black players and applied a different standard of opportunity and treatment to them. When Brown arrived at Morgan State, the school was a member of the CIAA, which was then known as the Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association. (During Brown's years at Morgan State, the CIAA was renamed the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and the conference is still around today. However, Morgan State now competes in the MEAC: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.)

Earning all-conference honors as an offensive tackle in 1951 and '52, Brown was also named to the Pittsburgh Courier's All-America team following the 1952 season. The Courier was an African-American weekly newspaper and the bible of black college football scouting. The Courier named its first-ever national championship team in 1920 and its first All-America team five years later, in 1925. The All-America selections appeared in major African-American newspaper publications nationwide, and it was through the Courier that NFL teams -- and, later, AFL teams -- began scouting players at HBCUs.

After his years at Morgan State, Brown was selected in the 27th round (as the 321st overall pick) by the New York Giants in the 1953 NFL Draft. A true sleeper pick, Brown quickly made the team and became the Giants' starting left tackle, a job he held for 13 seasons. The lifetime Giant was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro, and he helped the franchise win an NFL championship in 1956. Enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1975, he became only the second player to be elected to the Hall on the excellence of his offensive line play alone. After his playing years, Brown went on to work as a coach and later a scout until his death in 2004.

As a New Yorker growing up with a father from the Bronx, I was expected to know the Giants' history as well as I knew my schoolwork, and as you might expect, my knowledge of the franchise's history was far greater than my grasp on 10th-grade geometry. Truthfully, football history has been far more useful in the my life. (I tried telling my teachers back then, but they just wouldn't listen.) My father, a blue-collar worker, loved the Giants and Rosey Brown, gravitating to linemen: "The grunts that do the dirty work," as he'd say. Thus, I knew about Brown as a kid and read about his college career at Morgan State. Though I never got to see him play, I remember studying the backs of football cards and making the Morgan State connection to some of my favorite players: Willie Lanier, Leroy Kelly, Raymond Chester and John "Frenchy" Fuqua. I took special care of their cards, because they went to the same school as Brown -- and yes, I still have those cards today.

My education regarding Morgan State football runs deep, thanks to my relationships with Lanier and William C. Rhoden. As a kid, I thought Lanier was fascinating as a physical, tough, tackling machine who also routinely showed up on highlight reels making interceptions as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the player who gave me a visual example of someone who "quarterbacked the defense." Years later, when I became the Chiefs' general manager, I was fortunate enough to get to know Lanier on a personal level, and he remains a friend and thoughtful voice in my life. He's not only one of the smartest football minds I've ever known -- he's one of the smartest people and best teachers I've ever met.

Rhoden, with whom I've spoken just a handful of times, was a member of the 1968 Morgan State team that beat Grambling State in the annual "Whitney Young Classic" at Yankee Stadium. He's gone on to become an award-winning author and sports columnist for the New York Times, writing about the intersection of race and sports. It's his work that constantly forces me to think much more deeply about a subject I've studied for decades. His role as a writer and educator continues through The Undefeated's Rhoden Fellows Initiative, a training program for journalists from HBCUs.

Morgan State's widespread roots have long lived in the background of our sport, but it's time we celebrate this HBCU for providing the NFL with rich talent.

Follow Scott Pioli on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Predicting topsy-turvy NFC East with all four teams still alive

In the aftermath of a three-loss Sunday for the NFC East in which only the Cowboys stood victorious, the division remains up for grabs. Jim Trotter weighs in on which team will be left standing atop the pile when the regular season ends. 
news

Saints showcase Super Bowl-caliber defense in loss to Chiefs

There's plenty to glean from New Orleans' loss to Kansas City in Week 15, but the most prevalent takeaway to Jeffri Chadiha is that the Saints should win the Super Bowl if the Chiefs' repeat quest falls short.
news

New York Jets' first win comes with ambivalence for long-suffering fan base

The Jets' first win of the 2020 NFL season -- a massive upset of the L.A. Rams -- came with conflicting emotions after New York lost its hold on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Judy Battista explores why the fan base is filled with ambivalence rather than jubilance.
news

Scouting reports on seven NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 15

Who will step in if Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is out Sunday? What will the Eagles' secondary look like against Arizona? Charley Casserly scouts seven notable players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 15. 
news

Remembering the uniquely talented 1974 Jackson State football team

Scott Pioli discusses the 1974 Jackson State football team that featured three players who reside in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Walter Payton, Jackie Slater and Robert Brazile.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 14: Steelers' offense is falling apart!

Are Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense a major problem for Pittsburgh? Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from Week 14.
news

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger after loss to Bills: 'We're not playing good football'

The Steelers may have clinched a playoff berth thanks to Miami's loss, but after falling to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night -- Pittsburgh's second straight loss -- turning things around could be a challenge, writes Jim Trotter. 
news

Painful loss to Chiefs leaves Dolphins in dicey spot

The Dolphins weren't quite ready to take advantage of a big opportunity against the Chiefs on Sunday, Jeffri Chadiha says. Will that be the story of Miami's season?
news

2020 NFL playoff picture: Rams, Seahawks among most trustworthy NFC fringe teams

After several head-to-head matchups between NFC playoff contenders in Week 14, Judy Battista ranks nine of the conference's "fringe" teams based on who she trusts most to make the postseason.
news

Scouting reports on six NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 14

Charley Casserly scouts six notable players, including a pair of Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers, who could be set for bigger roles in Week 14.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Andrew Luck return: 'I think that door's closed'

Jim Irsay talks to Michael Silver about the "bad dream" moment when he learned of Andrew Luck's retirement -- and says he thinks the quarterback's return is unlikely.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW