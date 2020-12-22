New York Giants legend Roosevelt Brown just one part of Morgan State's rich football history

As a New Yorker growing up with a father from the Bronx, I was expected to know the Giants' history as well as I knew my schoolwork, and as you might expect, my knowledge of the franchise's history was far greater than my grasp on 10th-grade geometry. Truthfully, football history has been far more useful in the my life. (I tried telling my teachers back then, but they just wouldn't listen.) My father, a blue-collar worker, loved the Giants and Rosey Brown, gravitating to linemen: "The grunts that do the dirty work," as he'd say. Thus, I knew about Brown as a kid and read about his college career at Morgan State. Though I never got to see him play, I remember studying the backs of football cards and making the Morgan State connection to some of my favorite players: Willie Lanier, Leroy Kelly, Raymond Chester and John "Frenchy" Fuqua. I took special care of their cards, because they went to the same school as Brown -- and yes, I still have those cards today.

My education regarding Morgan State football runs deep, thanks to my relationships with Lanier and William C. Rhoden. As a kid, I thought Lanier was fascinating as a physical, tough, tackling machine who also routinely showed up on highlight reels making interceptions as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the player who gave me a visual example of someone who "quarterbacked the defense." Years later, when I became the Chiefs' general manager, I was fortunate enough to get to know Lanier on a personal level, and he remains a friend and thoughtful voice in my life. He's not only one of the smartest football minds I've ever known -- he's one of the smartest people and best teachers I've ever met.

Rhoden, with whom I've spoken just a handful of times, was a member of the 1968 Morgan State team that beat Grambling State in the annual "Whitney Young Classic" at Yankee Stadium. He's gone on to become an award-winning author and sports columnist for the New York Times, writing about the intersection of race and sports. It's his work that constantly forces me to think much more deeply about a subject I've studied for decades. His role as a writer and educator continues through The Undefeated's Rhoden Fellows Initiative, a training program for journalists from HBCUs.