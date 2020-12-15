Remembering the uniquely talented 1974 Jackson State football team

Curious about the changing selection of photos appearing behind former NFL executive Scott Pioli during his appearances on NFL Network? Each image is from a framed cover of a sports magazine, chosen to highlight some of the lesser-known stories from football history that deserve to be widely told. For example, Pioli has focused this season on featuring some of the greats associated with historically black colleges and universities who have not been given their due.

Below, Pioli discusses the 1974 Jackson State football team that featured three players who reside in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Walter Payton, Jackie Slater and Robert Brazile.

Most football fans know Walter Payton attended Jackson State in the early 1970s and went on to become one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. And some fans know there are three other Jackson State Tigers who have busts in Canton, Ohio: Lem Barney, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater. The part of the story that isn't always connected? The 1974 Jackson State football team featured three starters -- Payton, Slater and Brazile -- who were named All-SWAC that season and later became members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Payton in 1993, Slater in 2001, Brazile in 2018).

Behind this trio's talent and head coach Robert "Bob" Hill's vision and leadership, Jackson State finished 7-3 and third in the conference that year. The highlight of the season was a 19-13 win in the season finale over Alcorn A&M, the eventual conference champion and Black College Football Champion. It was Alcorn's only regular-season loss. As impressive as his players were, Hill was equally spectacular, as he coached the Tigers to a 40-12-1 record and three conference championships during his tenure (1971-75) before joining the New Orleans Saints coaching staff as a conditioning coach for two seasons (1978-79).

Payton was a three-time Black College All-American and a two-time FCS All-American, and despite what some think, he couldn't do it alone, running behind an offensive line led by Slater at tackle. Brazile was recruited as a tight end, but switched positions in his freshman season and never looked back, leading the Tigers as a linebacker in the heart of the defense.