Remembering the uniquely talented 1974 Jackson State football team

Published: Dec 15, 2020 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Scott-Pioli_2020_v02
Scott Pioli

NFL Media Analyst

Curious about the changing selection of photos appearing behind former NFL executive Scott Pioli during his appearances on NFL Network? Each image is from a framed cover of a sports magazine, chosen to highlight some of the lesser-known stories from football history that deserve to be widely told. For example, Pioli has focused this season on featuring some of the greats associated with historically black colleges and universities who have not been given their due.

Below, Pioli discusses the 1974 Jackson State football team that featured three players who reside in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Walter Payton, Jackie Slater and Robert Brazile.

Most football fans know Walter Payton attended Jackson State in the early 1970s and went on to become one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. And some fans know there are three other Jackson State Tigers who have busts in Canton, Ohio: Lem Barney, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater. The part of the story that isn't always connected? The 1974 Jackson State football team featured three starters -- Payton, Slater and Brazile -- who were named All-SWAC that season and later became members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Payton in 1993, Slater in 2001, Brazile in 2018).

Behind this trio's talent and head coach Robert "Bob" Hill's vision and leadership, Jackson State finished 7-3 and third in the conference that year. The highlight of the season was a 19-13 win in the season finale over Alcorn A&M, the eventual conference champion and Black College Football Champion. It was Alcorn's only regular-season loss. As impressive as his players were, Hill was equally spectacular, as he coached the Tigers to a 40-12-1 record and three conference championships during his tenure (1971-75) before joining the New Orleans Saints coaching staff as a conditioning coach for two seasons (1978-79).

Payton was a three-time Black College All-American and a two-time FCS All-American, and despite what some think, he couldn't do it alone, running behind an offensive line led by Slater at tackle. Brazile was recruited as a tight end, but switched positions in his freshman season and never looked back, leading the Tigers as a linebacker in the heart of the defense.

After that memorable season in which three future HOFers shared the field for Jackson State, Payton was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Chicago Bears and Brazile followed two selections later at No. 6 (Houston Oilers) in the 1975 NFL Draft. Slater joined them in the NFL a year later as a third-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson State, which is located in Jackson, Mississippi, actually had five players drafted in 1975 -- more than Ole Miss and Mississippi State combined. Tigers players drafted in '75 included a pair of running backs, Payton and Rickey Young, who played nine NFL seasons and led the NFL with 88 receptions in 1978. Also, Jackson State tight end Rod Phillips was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams that year and converted to running back once in the NFL. Though Phillips was a converted running back in the league, it's still quite remarkable -- and a nearly unfathomable feat -- that Jackson State sent three players who played the position in the NFL to the league in the same year.

This team was absolutely loaded with talent, and Jackson State's football tradition has always intrigued me. While coaching at Murray State University in the early 1990s, I had recruiting responsibilities that included all of the Texas and Mississippi junior colleges. The job entailed driving my state-issued 1988 white sedan -- a stereotypical oversized gas guzzler with AM radio, a front bench vinyl seat and the silver and black Commonwealth of Kentucky seal sticker covering both front doors -- all across the region.

I made my maiden voyage to Mississippi in the spring of 1990. I loved recruiting, and planned this trip strategically by visiting Coahoma Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College on my way south before spending a weekend in Jackson. Born and raised in New York and not having really traveled, I always craved being proximate to see, feel and learn about our country's history, as well as indulge my fascination for football history, including the incredible, deep influence HBCU football had on the AFL and NFL. I got both in Jackson, as I was educated on many civil rights events that occurred in the city and introduced to a school that produced some of the greatest NFL players of an era.

It's not all that common to see three college teammates from a major football powerhouse go on to earn gold jackets, let alone from an HBCU in the early 1970s. The 1974 Tigers are truly unique, a treasure that should not be overlooked.

Follow Scott Pioli on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL overreactions, Week 14: Steelers' offense is falling apart!

Are Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense a major problem for Pittsburgh? Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from Week 14.
news

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger after loss to Bills: 'We're not playing good football'

The Steelers may have clinched a playoff berth thanks to Miami's loss, but after falling to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night -- Pittsburgh's second straight loss -- turning things around could be a challenge, writes Jim Trotter. 
news

Painful loss to Chiefs leaves Dolphins in dicey spot

The Dolphins weren't quite ready to take advantage of a big opportunity against the Chiefs on Sunday, Jeffri Chadiha says. Will that be the story of Miami's season?
news

2020 NFL playoff picture: Rams, Seahawks among most trustworthy NFC fringe teams

After several head-to-head matchups between NFC playoff contenders in Week 14, Judy Battista ranks nine of the conference's "fringe" teams based on who she trusts most to make the postseason.
news

Scouting reports on six NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 14

Charley Casserly scouts six notable players, including a pair of Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers, who could be set for bigger roles in Week 14.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Andrew Luck return: 'I think that door's closed'

Jim Irsay talks to Michael Silver about the "bad dream" moment when he learned of Andrew Luck's retirement -- and says he thinks the quarterback's return is unlikely.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay reflects on John Lennon's influence 40 years after musician's death

On the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death, Colts owner Jim Irsay discusses with Michael Silver the moment he heard the devastating news during the "Monday Night Football" broadcast, along with the universal impact The Beatles' musician had.
news

Honoring Calvin Jones' life and legacy on anniversary of football legend's death

Wednesday marks the 64th anniversary of the death of Calvin Jones. To honor him, Scott Pioli digs into the life and impact of a Black player who left a legacy that is not discussed nearly enough.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 13: Watch out for the Patriots!

The Patriots are having an atypical season -- but Cam Newton and Co. remain in the mix in 2020. Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from Week 13.
news

Jared Goff responds to critics -- including coach Sean McVay -- in Rams win

Following a turnover-plagued loss to the 49ers, Rams QB Jared Goff took some criticism from his own head coach. How would he respond? Well, in phenomenal fashion, fueling a Rams victory over the Cardinals, Jim Trotter writes.
news

Browns' statement win over Titans legitimizes team as postseason threat

The Cleveland Browns have shown promise since Baker Mayfield was drafted. But after beating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion Sunday, the Browns have finally established themselves as a legitimate postseason threat, Judy Battista writes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL