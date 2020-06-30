Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020 04:11 PM

Heyward: We must be 'very smart' about playing amid pandemic

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As the NFL continues to navigate the current reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic, important conversations are being had about the safety of returning to the field.

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward -- a veteran defender who has asthma -- admitted Tuesday while he's preparing to play, he'll have to engage in similar conversations with his family members before ultimately deciding whether he'll participate in 2020.

"Well, you know, as of right now, I haven't thought that way," Heyward told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano during an appearance on NFL NOW. "Currently I've been working out, just trying to get ready, but I have to have these talks with my family and make sure I take every precaution if I'm gonna go back. We don't have a vaccine. We're still dealing with a lot of testing and things have to fall in place. I have to do what's right for family. I have to make sure I don't jeopardize them as well as myself."

The NFLPA earlier this week directed agents to ensure their clients are fully informed of any risks associated with pre-existing conditions and COVID-19, suggesting discussions with their personal doctor and team doctor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who have asthma might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

As the Steelers' NFLPA player representative, Heyward is fully aware of the latest between the league and NFLPA in preparation for a training camp unlike any in the NFL's history. With the pandemic situation continuing to evolve, the league and players union have had to frequently adjust with each new bit of information that becomes available.

For now, this fluid situation hasn't convinced anyone to sit out for 2020, Heyward said. A key part of that fluid situation, though, is communicating any and all pertinent updates.

"Not at the time," Heyward said when asked if any of his peers had discussed not playing. "Everyone I've heard from is just trying to find out more information because they want to go back to football. We're gonna have to be very smart about this. This isn't a decision that's made in one or two days due to not having a vaccine and still dealing with this. We got to make sure that every player and every family feels safe doing this."

Texans receiver Randall Cobb tweeted Tuesday afternoon about a player-wide call set for Thursday, advising his fellow players "to get on this call to hear the plans so you're informed and know what to expect going into camp."

Such relay of information will continue in the days and weeks leading up to the start of camp and beyond.

Related Content

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font
news

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font

Julian Edelman has a new quarterback in New England in Cam Newton. The Pats wide receiver gave his new signal-caller a warm welcome Tuesday on Twitter.
Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill
news

Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill

The Packers surprised everyone when selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and while it's a similar situation when the team drafted Aaron Rodgers upon his own departure from Green Bay, the Hall of Famer thinks they can utilize both QBs on the field.
NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
news

NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the NFL continues to prepare for a unique season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, NFLPA president JC Tretter penned an open letter Tuesday that focuses on player health being of the utmost importance. 
Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England
news

Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England

In wake of Cam Newton's free-agent signing to the New England Patriots, the QB's former head coach Ron Rivera gives his assessment of the news and what's in store for the star's anticipated comeback.
Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'
news

Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'

Cam Newton worked out with Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. With the quarterback signing in New England this week, some have already linked the two.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has been getting some reps in with teammate DeSean Jackson in Florida, according to videos the rookie posted on Monday.
Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England
news

Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton officially said goodbye to Carolina with a farewell video posted on Monday night.
Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D
news

Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D

The Indianapolis Colts won't hit the field at training camp for another couple weeks but that hasn't stopped linebacker Darius Leonard from theorizing how the addition of DeForest Buckner will transform coordinator Matt Eberflus' group.
NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks
news

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks

The NFLPA is directing agents to properly inform their clients to ensure they are armed with all available knowledge related to COVID-19 before deciding on participating in the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Giants defeated the Buccaneers 32-31. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett: Long-term deal with Buccaneers could be 'pretty hard'

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett said Monday that the prospects of long-term contract with Tampa Bay will be "pretty hard" to accomplish.
Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'
news

Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'

Johnny Manziel's professional football career came and went in less than five years. It sounds as if Johnny Football's gridiron career will only be a memory -- something with which he seems to be perfectly fine.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL