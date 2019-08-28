 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Gruden wants Derek Carr going deep more often

Published: Aug 28, 2019 at 01:29 AM

In autumns past, the Raiders franchise found much success in the vertical game.

While it may not exactly be a wink to a pass as much as a realization of the current talent, Oakland coach Jon Gruden wants quarterback Derek Carr to go downfield.

"The better your receivers are, the more aggressive you are," Gruden said via The Athletic. "And the better your line is, the more vertical shots you can call. We think we are better on the line. We think we are better outside. With that being said, we are going to take more shots, I hope."

If all goes to plan, Carr will be chucking it deep to new Raiders talent Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, among others.

While Gruden has employed a West Coast offense traditionally, he appears in favor of getting the most out of said new talent and likewise exploring new rule sets.

"When you have Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, you have to commit yourself to throwing them, and same with [tight end Darren] Waller," Gruden said.

And whether or not the downfield deliveries turn into receptions really doesn't matter.

"We got to throw the ball down the field and if it's incomplete or we get the catch, we can always challenge (Al) Riveron (the senior vice president of officiating) in New York and see what he thinks," Gruden said, referring to the new NFL rule on challenging pass interference calls. "It's going to be a very, very subjective call this year, but we are trying to be more aggressive."

If the Raiders do decide to chuck it, it will no doubt be a change from last season in which Carr hit career-highs for completion percentage (68.9) and yards (4,049) by favoring a shorter game. Then again, it was a much different team at the skill positions, with the top two receivers being a tight end (Jared Cook, 68 catches) and a running back (Jalen Richard, 68 catches).

Good news for the Silver and Black is that when Carr does go long, he's proven himself adept. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the most accurate deep passer (targets 20-plus yards downfield) in 2018.

So perhaps Chucky is on to something when it comes to Carr chucking it more often.

"He looks comfortable to me," Gruden said of Carr. "I think he's had a great OTA period, he's had a great camp. He's only had one (preseason) drive, but he's got great rapport, I think, with his receivers. He showed a lot of leadership and command and I think the better our defense plays, the better our offensive line and receivers are, I think the better he'll be. And I just hope I don't screw it up."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Chiefs trading OT Wanya Morris to Falcons in late-round pick swap

The Falcons are acquiring offensive tackle Wanya Morris in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported on Thursday.

news

Broncos, head coach Sean Payton agree to new five-year contract

Denver and head coach Sean Payton have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2030 season, the team announced Thursday, matching the five-year deal general manager George Paton inked in May.

news

NFL news roundup: Andy Reid expects Patrick Mahomes to be able to do 'some things' in Chiefs camp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald hints Zach Charbonnet could play Week 1: 'Everything's possible'

Zach Charbonnet suffered a January ACL tear and underwent surgery on Feb. 20, which would presumably knock him out into the 2026 season. But Mike Macdonald wouldn't rule out Charbonnet being ready for the start of the campaign.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave still not fully cleared following blood clot issue

The New Orleans Saints continue to play it safe with wide receiver Chris Olave, who missed the season finale against the rival Atlanta Falcons due to a blood clot in his lungs.

news

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins has his 'confidence' and 'explosion' back after season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' rookie season ended after 14 games due to a fractured fibula. His return has gone smoothly as he becomes the clear lead back in Cleveland.

news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' center battle: 'I'm liking our choices, for sure'

The Baltimore Ravens' three-way competition at center will head to training camp after the club concluded its mandatory minicamp this week.

news

Browns' Deshaun Watson 'trying to play a full season' as 'main focus' is on being QB1

With Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally healthy enough to return to the field at full strength, he's armed with new wisdom and aiming to reclaim the starting job that was supposed to be his for many years to come.

news

Report: Dolphins, center Aaron Brewer agree to three-year, $52.5 million extension

The Miami Dolphins and center Aaron Brewer agreed to terms on a three-year, $52.5 million extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Wednesday.

news

Ravens' Tyler Loop ends minicamp with clutch FG, moving on from season-ending miss

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop ended minicamp early with a clutch 40-yard field goal after his last-second miss in Week 18 left Baltimore sitting outside the postseason.

news

NFLN: Chiefs add two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, making it first NFL deal valued at over $500 million

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, which now runs through 2033 and has a total value of $504.75 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

news

All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor eager to sign extension: 'I want to be a Colt for life'

Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is entering a contract year in Indianapolis, and expressed his desire to remain with the team "for life" on Wednesday.