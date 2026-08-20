Giants pass rush dominates Dolphins as tempers flare throughout joint practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tempers flared several times throughout the joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants on Thursday.

It started during the one-on-one drills and went all the way through the final team period.

“It’s a violent game. In this sort of an environment, you have rules of engagement that aren’t really the rules of the game,” Giants coach John Harbaugh said. “If somebody perceives that another person goes over the line, somebody needs to protect them.”

It didn’t take long for those rules to be tested.

The first altercation that required players to be separated came during offensive line-defensive line one-on-ones, when Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter threw a punch at Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul after the two became tangled following a rep.

The hostility followed into 11-on-11 work, when Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson took a swipe at Kayvon Thibodeaux before the Giants pass rusher responded with a shove that promptly sent Jackson to the ground.

New York’s offense and Miami’s defense got into another scuffle that took nearly a minute to completely break apart. Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston repeatedly inserted himself into the pile as players and coaches attempted to separate the two sides.