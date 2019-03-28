Four-round 2019 NFL mock draft: QB, WR for Patriots in Round 3

Published: Mar 28, 2019 at 05:01 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

My four-round mock draft provides a look into where prospects' grades stand after the NFL Scouting Combine and most of their pro days, and also the state of teams' roster needs with the main free agency period in the rearview mirror.

You'll note that several times throughout this mock, I point to 2020 free agency as a factor for the selection. Teams aren't just evaluating needs for 2019 when considering whom to pick, as they must also take into account free agency choices yet to come.

Keep in mind: The picks made in the 2019 draft can certainly help a team this fall, but they really affect the 2020 and '21 seasons as much or more.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 3

Pick
65
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020
Anthony Nelson
Anthony Nelson
Iowa · DE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior (RS)

Nelson brings length and hustle to the 5-technique position for new DC Vance Joseph's 3-4 scheme.

Pick
66
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2019
Riley Ridley
Riley Ridley
Georgia · WR

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Ridley's 40 time at the combine was 4.58 seconds, which might cause him to drop a bit despite his professional route-running ability. However, 5-10, 186-pound
Antonio Brown's 40 time at the 2010 combine was 4.57 -- so those times are not always a great indicator of future success.

Pick
67
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2019
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Central Michigan · CB

School: Central Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)

The 49ers had a grand total of two interceptions in 2018. Bunting, a darling of scouts since his excellent combine workout, had nine career picks for the Chippewas.

Pick
68
New York Jets
New York Jets
2019
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Finding a tackle should be foremost on the minds of management at this pick since the Jets do not have a second-round selection (because of the Sam Darnold trade). Each year, there is at least one good value at tackle available early in the third round, and Little fits that description.

Pick
69
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2019
Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders
Penn State · RB

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Sanders may not love playing second fiddle to Leonard Fournette, as he did to Saquon Barkley at Penn State, but the Jags' starter has struggled with injuries over the past three years (including his last season at LSU). Sanders could be a valuable pickup to make sure the running game consistently chugs along.

Pick
70
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2019
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Ohio State · WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

McLaurin's speed and improved hands will help make up for the loss of big-play threat DeSean Jackson.

Pick
71
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2019
Lamont Gaillard
Lamont Gaillard
Georgia · C

School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

With Matt Paradis departing for the Panthers, the Broncos find another undersized but tough-as-nails center in Gaillard.

Pick
72
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2019
Justin Layne
Justin Layne
Michigan State · CB

School: Michigan State | Year: Junior

Cincinnati signed B.W. Webb and brought Darqueze Dennard back on short-term deals, but Layne will be a good pickup for 2020 and beyond.

Pick
73
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Ryan Finley
Ryan Finley
N.C. State · QB

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Finley has the football IQ to be a good backup for Tom Brady over the next couple of seasons. He could become the heir apparent with positive performances when called upon.

Pick
74
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2019
Corey Ballentine
Corey Ballentine
Washburn · CB

School: Washburn | Year: Senior (RS)

Signing veteran Kevin Johnson may prove a bargain for Buffalo, but his injury history and the team's lack of depth at the position makes the athletic Ballentine an easy pick here.

Pick
75
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2019
Zach Allen
Zach Allen
Boston College · DE

School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Allen is a powerful 5-technique prospect who could make things easier for the Packers after the 2019 season if Mike Daniels departs as a free agent.

Pick
76
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2019
Sione Takitaki
Sione Takitaki
BYU · LB

School: BYU | Year: Senior (RS)

Takitaki should be a force as an attacking inside 'backer for Washington. The team needs help in the middle after releasing Zach Brown, and starter Mason Foster is scheduled to become a free agent in 2020.

Pick
77
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2019
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson
Miami · DE

School: Miami | Year: Junior

Jackson's power off the edge will make him a true steal if he lasts until this point in the draft. Bruce Irvin was signed to help make up for the retirement of Julius Peppers, but Jackson's a better fit as a 4-3 base end.

Pick
78
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2019
Alize Mack
Alize Mack
Notre Dame · TE

 

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

 **PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.** If the Bills are able to make a swap down in the first round, as I project they will with the Dolphins, they will try to find depth at tight end. Mack's a strong pass catcher who will help second-year quarterback Josh Allen move the chains.

Pick
79
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2019
Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary
Florida Atlantic · RB

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior

Singletary can help take the load off of Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.

Pick
80
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2019
Mitch Hyatt
Mitch Hyatt
Clemson · G

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

While the Browns re-signed Greg Robinson for one year, finding a solid backup plan at left tackle seems wise.

Pick
81
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2019
Deionte Thompson
Deionte Thompson
Alabama · S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

The Vikings allowed George Iloka to leave as a free agent, so picking up a good partner in the defensive backfield for Harrison Smith will be a priority. Thompson's game is similar to that of former Alabama teammate Ronnie Harrison, who was picked in the late third round last year.

Pick
82
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2019
Michael Deiter
Michael Deiter
Wisconsin · G

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

The Titans signed Kevin Pamphile as insurance across from fellow free-agent acquisition Rodger Saffold. However, Dieter's mobility and willingness to move bodies will earn him a starting spot sooner than later.

Pick
83
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 12-4-0
Yodny Cajuste
Yodny Cajuste
West Virginia · T


School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

The trade of longtime starter Marcus Gilbert gives Cajuste a chance to start as a rookie if he's able to prove himself on the right side of the line.

Pick
84
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2019
L.J. Collier
L.J. Collier
TCU · DE

School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

Collier would be a great fit in Seattle's scheme due to his power on the edge. It's possible he could last this long after putting up average athletic testing numbers at the combine.

Pick
85
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2019
Mike Jackson
Mike Jackson
Miami · CB

School: Miami | Year: Senior

Jackson does not always play as fast as he timed at the combine (4.45 in the 40), but he has the body type that the Ravens will need to eventually replace corners Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith, who are both in their 30s.

Pick
86
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2019
Justin Hollins
Justin Hollins
Oregon · EDGE

School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)

The Texans will have to pay Jadeveon Clowney (who received the franchise tag) big bucks to keep him long-term, which means they might not be able to retain both him and Whitney Mercilus, who's due to become a free agent in 2020. Hollins probably deserves to be selected earlier than this because he has a solid all-around game.

Pick
87
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2019
Ben Banogu
Ben Banogu
TCU · EDGE


School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

Khalil Mack proved to be worthy of the price the Bears paid for him. Finding a young pass rusher to complement Mack and Leonard Floyd will make the Bears defense even scarier.

Pick
88
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2019
Ben Powers
Ben Powers
Oklahoma · G

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

The release of T.J. Lang opens a spot for a solid mid-round guard prospect like Powers, who does his job on every down, as Kyler Murray will tell you.

Pick
89
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2019
Kahale Warring
Kahale Warring
San Diego State · TE

School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RSE)

Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle are scheduled to become free agents in 2020, so the Colts should pick up at least one tight end in this draft. Kahale's rooting section should be called the "Warring Faction."

Pick
90
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2019
Gerald Willis
Gerald Willis
Miami · DT

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

David Irving's career appears to have come to an end, so Jerry Jones may want another talent in the middle of his team's defense.

Pick
91
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2019
Will Harris
Will Harris
Boston College · S

School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Harris has the size and quickness to cover the parts of the back half that Derwin James is not locking down.

Pick
92
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2019
John Cominsky
John Cominsky
Charleston · DE

School: Charleston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Chiefs need a base end in their new defensive scheme. Cominsky's strength, motor and quickness are reminiscent of former Kansas City fourth-round pick Jared Allen.

Pick
93
New York Jets
New York Jets
2019
Julian Love
Julian Love
Notre Dame · CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

Love's a pass-breakup machine (36 over his last two seasons) despite his average size and straight-line speed. The Jets may have found a strong talent to bolster their depth at a roster trouble spot.

Pick
94
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2019
Kingsley Keke
Kingsley Keke
Texas A&M · DE

School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

Keke's length and agility could push him into the top 75 picks. The Rams would love to select him here, though, as they may need to replace both Ndamukong Suh and Ethan Westbrooks.

Pick
95
New York Giants
New York Giants
2019
David Long
David Long
Michigan · CB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Long's quickness makes him a nice replacement for former slot corner B.W. Webb.

Pick
96
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2019
Tyler Roemer
Tyler Roemer
San Diego State · T

School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Roemer has top-50-type ability, but his issues with coaches at San Diego State may cost him draft position. The Redskins need help at right tackle, though, so they will take a chance on him late in the third round.

Pick
97
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
20190
Andy Isabella
Andy Isabella
UMass Amherst · WR

School: Massachusetts | Year: Senior

With a boatload of early picks, I won't be surprised if the Pats choose multiple offensive weapons to make up for the loss of Gronk and find an eventual replacement for soon-to-be 33-year-old Julian Edelman, who's ticketed for free agency in 2020.

Pick
98
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2019
Iman Marshall
Iman Marshall
Baltimore Ravens · CB

School: USC | Year: Senior

Finding a third corner to play with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye is a definite need for the Jaguars. Marshall should handle outside responsibilities against the No. 2 receiver.

Pick
99
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2019
Mike Jordan
Mike Jordan
Ohio State · G


School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Rams coaches believe second-year players Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen can take over for the departed Rodger Saffold and John Sullivan inside -- but why not pick up Jordan, who could play either guard or center if needed?

Pick
100
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2019
Bobby Okereke
Bobby Okereke
Stanford · LB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

Okereke is an underrated prospect with the athleticism and intelligence to be a decade-long starter in place of former Panthers LB Thomas Davis.

Pick
101
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Khalen Saunders
Khalen Saunders
Western Illinois · DT

School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

Saunders' game is similar to that of Malcom Brown, on whom the Patriots used a first-round pick in 2015 and just let walk in free agency.

Pick
102
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2019
Jalen Jelks
Jalen Jelks
Oregon · EDGE

School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)

Jelks didn't show himself to be a plus athlete at the combine, but the Ravens won't care about that when looking for depth at the position where they lost Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. He is a strong player on the edge who wins with his length and football instincts.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

