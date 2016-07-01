Four irresponsible July predictions

The Browns have been written off by most as a team already locked in for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. The truth is that last season -- and the last 17 (mostly horrible) years in Cleveland -- is no roadmap for what comes next. Coach Hue Jackson has a history of getting the most out of his players, something no coach has done for the Browns since their return to the league in 1999. This roster is completely overhauled -- no team in the league looms as a bigger mystery. That said, Jackson -- who made Bucky Brooks' "dream coaching staff" as a receivers aide -- is the ideal figure to work with the club's five rookie wideouts, a crop led by exciting playmaker Corey Coleman.