Former NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, two-time All-Pro with Rams, dead at 68

Former NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, a two-time All-Pro with the Los Angeles Rams, has died at 68, the team announced Thursday.

Irvin was a fixture for the Rams during the 1980s, first making his impact known as a punt returner before emerging as a starting corner. He tallied four touchdowns on punt returns and added six more scores defensively, with 35 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries over his 11-year career.

Eric Dickerson, previously Irvin's Rams teammate, posted a tribute to him Thursday on Instagram.

"Devastated to hear about the passing of my brother, teammate, and Rams legend Leroy Irvin," Dickerson's post read. "Leroy wasn't just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy. Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation."

A 1980 third-round selection out of Kansas, Irvin was recognized as an All-Pro returner in his second season after posting 615 punt return yards with three scores and a 13.4 yards-per-return average, all of which led the league. He also set a still-standing NFL single-game record in Week 6 of that season with 207 punt return yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

Though the Rams used him sparingly in the return game starting in 1984, Irvin remained a home-run threat at cornerback, robbing opponents of possessions and adding points to the scoreboard with uncanny regularity. From 1984-87, he scored at least once on defense each season, finding the end zone twice in both '84 and '86.

During that four-year run, he made two Pro Bowls and again was recognized as an All-Pro, but as a cornerback rather than a returner.

Irvin initially joined the Rams in the final season of an eight-year playoff streak for L.A., and although the next decade wasn't as successful as the franchise's last, he helped the team maintain it's place as a consistent contender. The Rams and Irvin made seven playoff trips together, reaching the NFC Championship Game in both 1985 and 1989.

Irvin added another four picks and two forced fumbles in postseason play, including an interception he returned 94 yards to help the Rams to a 1983 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys.