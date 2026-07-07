Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy on missing 20 games in two years: '(Expletive) happens'

The "luck of the draw," as it were, underscores McCoy's mentality, and why he doesn't dwell too much on how the past two seasons have been abruptly altered.

"It's hard as an athlete, but it's the name of the game," McCoy said. "Last year, the play where I tore my bicep was something I've done a million times, and I saw people do it a million times after that. It just happened to be that impact angle and, you know, it ended my season. It was tough. But I'm going to keep doing what I can to mitigate those risks and hopefully I'll be lucky. Hopefully all of us will be lucky, but I want to be lucky, too."

McCoy will take his place at the center of a Saints offensive line that, on paper, is the best the club has sported in years. Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks Jr. are keepers at the tackle spots. Free-agent guard David Edwards is a massive upgrade and should stabilize the middle. Guard Cesar Ruiz continues his up-and-down career but improved his pass protection last year. McCoy's health will be key for the unit to be at its best.