Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy on missing 20 games in two years: '(Expletive) happens'

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy had a succinct response when asked about missing 20 games over the past two seasons due to injury.
"S--- just happens," McCoy said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune.
McCoy has missed 10 games each of the past two campaigns. In 2024, he dealt with groin and elbow injuries. Last season his season ended after seven games due to a torn bicep. Before his latest string of injuries, McCoy had played all 17 games in 2023, earning his first of two Pro Bowl nods. After that campaign, he was told he was the only offensive player that season to play in every game.
"And my answer was, 'It was the luck of the draw,' " McCoy said. "I still stick to that. Healthy, unhealthy. Yes, there are certain things you can do to prepare, but at the end of the day, it's football, s--- happens, and it's just the luck of the draw."
The "luck of the draw," as it were, underscores McCoy's mentality, and why he doesn't dwell too much on how the past two seasons have been abruptly altered.
"It's hard as an athlete, but it's the name of the game," McCoy said. "Last year, the play where I tore my bicep was something I've done a million times, and I saw people do it a million times after that. It just happened to be that impact angle and, you know, it ended my season. It was tough. But I'm going to keep doing what I can to mitigate those risks and hopefully I'll be lucky. Hopefully all of us will be lucky, but I want to be lucky, too."
McCoy will take his place at the center of a Saints offensive line that, on paper, is the best the club has sported in years. Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks Jr. are keepers at the tackle spots. Free-agent guard David Edwards is a massive upgrade and should stabilize the middle. Guard Cesar Ruiz continues his up-and-down career but improved his pass protection last year. McCoy's health will be key for the unit to be at its best.
"There's always going to be an awareness (of injuries), but you can't play with an awareness, you know what I mean?" McCoy said. "It's kind of just got to be reckless abandon, and whatever happens happens. I'm going to keep that same mentality. I don't want to be a guy that plays timid, that plays soft, that plays afraid to get hurt. If I play like that, I should quit football."