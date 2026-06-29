2026 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races

The NFC South is a jumbled hodgepodge, with all four squads finishing last season below .500. Each has significant room to grow and lingering questions. Given how the Saints developed in Kellen Moore’s first season and made improvements this offseason -- with New Orleans finally getting out of salary-cap hell -- there is a runway to the top of the division.





Whether or not you’re a Tyler Shough believer -- I happen to be -- his improved play down the stretch under Moore was undeniable. Despite playing with the likes of Dante Pettis, Mason Tipton and Kevin Austin Jr. as weapons in the latter stretches of the season, Shough proved he could move the ball. The quarterback has the arm to make all the throws, the headiness to learn from mistakes and the athleticism to create when things break down. He has room to grow significantly, but under Moore, consistent heights are within reach. Now, his surroundings are much improved. A healthy Chris Olave and No. 8 overall pick Jordyn Tyson provide talent on the outside. Free-agent addition Travis Etienne fits perfectly in Moore’s scheme and should lead New Orleans to more explosive rushing plays. Alvin Kamara sticking around is a bonus. And the offensive line was upgraded with the signing of David Edwards. The offense should take a massive step forward in 2026.





The defense has some questions but was underrated last year. Brandon Staley might have flopped as a head coach, but the man can run a D that confuses offenses. The return of Kaden Elliss should help fill Demario Davis’ shoes. The Saints need Chase Young to remain a force off the edge and Cameron Jordan to finish up his stellar career with a “final season” flourish. Otherwise, there could be some concerns with the pass rush.