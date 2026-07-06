Saints' Justin Reid: Cam Jordan's return 'huge' for culture of the club

Cameron Jordan's return to the New Orleans Saints for one final season is invaluable to the locker room.
"When you think New Orleans Saints, to me, the first person that comes to mind is probably Drew Brees, and then the second person that comes to mind is Cam Jordan," safety Justin Reid recently said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Jordan has been the defense's version of Brees for the Saints, gobbling up a franchise-record 132.0 sacks, including 10.5 in 2025, getting back to double digits for the first time since the 2021 campaign.
Jordan's return helps answer one glaring question on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, which is in need of edge help to disrupt the passer. As Reid points out, the soon-to-be 37-year-old (on July 10) brings much more than simply sack stats to the Saints entering Year 16.
"Huge for the culture of the team, hard worker, still productive going into Year 15-16, whatever it is, but I think that aside from his production on the field -- which he still has a healthy engine running -- I think that he's so good for the defensive line and the defense in general just by bringing that veteran leadership, that consistency," Reid said. "Having a Hall of Fame guy in the locker room that guys can bounce questions off of, they know what it looks like. 'Hey, if I want to play this long, it looks like Cam Jordan. Do what he does.'"
Locker rooms, particularly growing ones like the one entering Kellen Moore's second season, need veterans like Jordan to serve as player-coaches to fill leadership gaps and ensure the squad is rowing in one direction to achieve its goals.
An eight-time Pro Bowler, Jordan knows what it takes to grind through a long season and a long career. Drafted in the first round two years after New Orleans won their first-ever Super Bowl, Jordan has lived through the highs and lows. With an under-the-radar, ascending squad, the Saints stalwart could end his career getting upstart New Orleans back atop the NFC South.