Saints' Justin Reid: Cam Jordan's return 'huge' for culture of the club

Jordan's return helps answer one glaring question on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, which is in need of edge help to disrupt the passer. As Reid points out, the soon-to-be 37-year-old (on July 10) brings much more than simply sack stats to the Saints entering Year 16.

"Huge for the culture of the team, hard worker, still productive going into Year 15-16, whatever it is, but I think that aside from his production on the field -- which he still has a healthy engine running -- I think that he's so good for the defensive line and the defense in general just by bringing that veteran leadership, that consistency," Reid said. "Having a Hall of Fame guy in the locker room that guys can bounce questions off of, they know what it looks like. 'Hey, if I want to play this long, it looks like Cam Jordan. Do what he does.'"

Locker rooms, particularly growing ones like the one entering Kellen Moore's second season, need veterans like Jordan to serve as player-coaches to fill leadership gaps and ensure the squad is rowing in one direction to achieve its goals.