Eric Decker meets with Tennessee Titans

In his first day as a free agent, the receiver is meeting with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of Decker's plans.
Decker was officially released from the New York Jets on Monday after the team couldn't find a trade partner.
The 30-year-old is coming off a torn rotator cuff and hip injury that required surgery last year and relegated him to just three games in his final season with the Jets.
Potentially adding Decker would be an intriguing move for an overhauled Titans pass-catching corps. The Titans drafted wideouts Corey Davis in the first round and Taywan Taylor in the third round of the draft. If Tennessee adds Decker, it would give quarterback Marcus Mariota even more firepower for a much-improved passing attack in his third season.
Coach Mike Mularkey said Decker's trip to Nashville was a "get to know you visit," according to the team's official site.
Off the field, Tennessee is an appealing destination for Decker, whose wife, Jessie James Decker, is a country music singer.
The news of Decker's meeting with the Titans was first reported by the lead singer and guitarist for the Sumner Roots.