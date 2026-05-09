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Eagles raise more than $16 million for autism research and care programs

Published: May 09, 2026 at 03:31 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The ninth annual Eagles Autism Challenge raised more than $16 million for innovative autism research and care programs, the foundation announced on Saturday.

The event at Lincoln Financial Field had 6,832 participants and nearly 40,000 donations worldwide. The funds raised by participants will be invested in groundbreaking research being conducted around the globe and in community grants for area-based organizations.

"The connection we share with Eagles fans is special and today was just another example of that," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "More than 6,800 people from around the world descended upon Philadelphia this weekend to join our organization in celebrating and advocating for the autism community. The $16 million raised from today's event will go on to support cutting-edge autism research and care for individuals and families in need. We were all part of the same team today and it was everyone's contributions – players, coaches, legends, participants, donors, and sponsors – that led to another record-breaking year for the Eagles Autism Challenge."

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The money raised can still increase in the next couple weeks. The Eagles Autism Challenge will continue fundraising until May 31.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, defensive end Brandon Graham, former Eagles star Jason Kelce and general manager Howie Roseman were in attendance at the event, which offers participation through a 10-mile bike ride, 5K run/walk, sensory walk or virtual attendance.

Since 2018, the Eagles Autism Foundation has received more than 240,000 donations, which have contributed to a grand total of $56 million raised.

To learn more about the Eagles Autism Challenge and how you can become involved, please visit EaglesAutismChallenge.org.

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