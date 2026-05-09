Eagles raise more than $16 million for autism research and care programs

The event at Lincoln Financial Field had 6,832 participants and nearly 40,000 donations worldwide. The funds raised by participants will be invested in groundbreaking research being conducted around the globe and in community grants for area-based organizations.

"The connection we share with Eagles fans is special and today was just another example of that," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "More than 6,800 people from around the world descended upon Philadelphia this weekend to join our organization in celebrating and advocating for the autism community. The $16 million raised from today's event will go on to support cutting-edge autism research and care for individuals and families in need. We were all part of the same team today and it was everyone's contributions – players, coaches, legends, participants, donors, and sponsors – that led to another record-breaking year for the Eagles Autism Challenge."