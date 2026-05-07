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Cardinals raise $2 million for special needs organizations in Arizona

Published: May 07, 2026 at 04:16 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Cardinals are making a significant impact on the Arizona community.

On Thursday, the club announced that they raised $2 million from their inaugural Cardinals Climb: Hike for Special Needs and will distribute the funds to 60 organizations across the state of Arizona.

The Cardinals Climb: Hike for Special Needs was held on Feb. 21 at State Farm Stadium with over 3,500 individuals participating in the event.

"The inaugural year of Cardinals Climb was a tremendous success and we know it will continue growing in the years ahead," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "The energy and joy at State Farm Stadium were truly palpable, but the most rewarding aspect is the opportunity to support so many organizations making a meaningful difference in the special needs community."

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The Cardinals Climb supports organizations focused on special needs. Four cornerstone organizations part of the Cardinals Climb are Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC), Barrow Neurological Foundation, Special Olympics Arizona and Treasure House.

Other organizations advancing new and innovative programs that support individuals of all ages living with intellectual or developmental disabilities will also be receiving funds from the Cardinals Climb.

The second annual Cardinals Climb will take place early in early 2027 on a date that will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about Cardinals Climb and how you can become involved, please visit www.cardinalsclimb.com.

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