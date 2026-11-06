Eagles QB Joe Milton prepares for first start: NFL is about 'being ready when your name is called'

Joe Milton has never made an official start. Sunday, the former sixth-round pick will get his shot when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants.

Milton said Thursday that throughout his career as a backup, he’s been preparing for this chance.

“I was just pretty much going through the plays, going through the week like I was a starter, or like I was playing, and just being ready,” Milton said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And that’s what the NFL is about: just being ready when your name is called, and just preparing for those moments.”

Milton entered the league with the Patriots and flashed athleticism during preseason action. In Week 18, 2024, Drake Maye took the start, but Milton played the majority of the contest, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another score.

Last year, he spent the season with Dallas, appearing in five games. Milton’s last appearance was Week 18, 2025, for the Cowboys when he played the entire second half versus the Giants with Dak Prescott resting (7-13, 73 pass yards, one INT; 43 rush yards).

Milton spent the offseason in Dallas, and while he showed promise again in preseason action, the Cowboys chose Sam Howell as Prescott’s backup. Milton signed to the Dallas practice squad, where the Eagles plucked him on Oct. 16 after Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve due to blood clots.

Milton was asked Thursday how much of the Eagles’ playbook he knows.

“Shoot, whatever’s in this week,” he said, laughing.