Dustin Keller, Stephen Hill doubtful for New York Jets

The New York Jets are 2-2, but it certainly doesn't feel that way. The ominous tone to their season has something to do with how they've played through four games, and a lot to do with moving forward minus Darrelle Revis and Santonio Holmes.
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Both are out for the year, meaning Gang Green will host the undefeated Houston Texans on Monday night without arguably their two best players. The Jets might also be without rookie receiver Stephen Hill and tight end Dustin Keller, both listed as doubtful with nagging hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, fullback John Conner (hamstring) is doubtful and running back Joe McKnight (illness) is questionable. (Anybody have Al Toon's phone number handy? Maybe Freeman McNeil while we're at it?)
New York's defense is equally banged up. Newly acquired cornerback Aaron Berry (ribs), safety Eric Smith (hip, knee) and linebackers Bart Scott (toe) and Bryan Thomas (hamstring) are questionable. Interior defensive lineman Sione Pouha is doubtful with a back injury. His absence won't help against Houston's intense ground game, but the Texans are monitoring the status of running back Ben Tate, who's questionable with a toe injury.
Texans safety Quintin Demps (thumb, forearm) and receiver Lestar Jean (knee) have been ruled out, but the Texans ride into MetLife with a relatively healthy roster.