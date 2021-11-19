Does Michael Gallup take the Cowboys' offense to an even scarier level? Plus, my upset pick for Week 11

EDITOR'S NOTE: This file was published before news broke on Friday that ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. We'll have to see how this affects the deployment of Dallas' receiving corps Sunday in Kansas City, but the Cowboys will have to change their game plan on the fly without the four-time Pro Bowler.

Let's be completely clear: Dak Prescott playing is assumed here. And Dallas' offensive potential will be even greater when left tackle Tyron Smith is back in the lineup at full speed, bringing all the O-line shuffling to a halt. All that said, there are some early data flags that show Gallup's presence not only creates an uptick in the production potential of the offense as a whole, but also specifically makes CeeDee Lamb a far more dangerous weapon. Yes, the Cowboys' offense has been a juggernaut throughout the season -- as evidenced by Dallas' league-best marks in scoring offense and total offense, as well as the No. 2 ranking in big plays (runs of 10-plus yards and receptions of 20-plus yards) -- but Gallup's Week 10 return from a calf injury suffered in the season opener could be a driving force in making this team a deep playoff contender.

The advanced stats and computer vision show that this is all about space and optimizing players by allowing them to run the routes they're best suited for. Returning to action in last Sunday's 43-3 blowout of the Falcons, Gallup created space that changed the opportunity in the slot. With Gallup out of the lineup from Week 2 through Week 9, Lamb was only aligned in the slot on 16 percent of snaps, per Next Gen Stats. With Gallup back in the fold last week, Lamb was in the slot on 61 percent of snaps, and he made a huge impact in Dallas' 40-point win. After throwing just four touchdown passes to receivers aligned in the slot from Week 2 through Week 9, Prescott connected with Lamb for two scores on outbreaking routes this past Sunday. Dak averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt when targeting slot receivers during Gallup's two-month absence, but that figure jumped up to 9.9 yards per attempt against Atlanta.

Lamb's career catch percentage when aligned in the slot is five percentage points greater than the figure when he lines up wide (67.3 vs. 62.3). I hate small sample sizes, but Prescott's 76.8 completion percentage with Gallup on the field versus 68.7 without him prompted me to measure the space difference for each pass catcher or rusher (on disguised pass plays). By doing so, we can start to track this for multiple games to see if it's a trend. Last game, computer vision shows that all pass catchers had more than 3 feet of space to work with at the time the ball arrived on 77.4 percent of pass attempts. In Weeks 2-9, the number was just 62.5 percent.

Since the beginning of the 2020 season, NGS has Gallup posting a +6.5 catch rate over expected when aligned wide with Prescott at quarterback. In other words, an average receiver in the situations Gallup has faced would have caught 50.3 percent of targets, while Gallup has hauled in 56.8 of them. But in that same time period, Lamb's catch rate over expected when aligned wide with Prescott at quarterback is -5.0 percent -- i.e., an average receiver would have caught 66.1 percent of the passes Lamb has been thrown, but he has only managed to haul in 61.1 percent.