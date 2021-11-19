NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!

Maurice Jones-Drew: Sunday's marquee matchup between the Cowboys and Chiefs features two explosive offenses that combine to average 839.5 total yards per outing -- that's the sixth-highest figure by opponents for a game taking place in Week 11 or later since 1950, per NFL Research. It's the most since the Chiefs-Rams Week 11 game in 2018, when Los Angeles won in an epic shootout, 54-51. I predict the 'Boys and Chiefs will also combine to score 105 points on Sunday, with Kansas City winning on a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker, causing Arrowhead to hit record-breaking decibels.

Joe Thomas: Even with Alvin Kamara﻿'s status up in the air for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, the Saints get a balanced performance from their Trevor Siemian﻿-led offense and top-10 defense. Siemian elevates the team's 31st-ranked passing attack by throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense puts forth a dominant performance that includes two takeaways in the win.