NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 18

Published: Nov 18, 2021 at 02:01 PM
Lamar Jackson is still sidelined.

The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.

Jackson wasn't the only key offensive player unavailable Thursday. Wideout Marquise Brown (thigh) remained out, while rookie Rashod Bateman did not practice for undisclosed reasons.

Baltimore has been in this position before with Jackson, who sat out practices before Week 3 and Week 6 because of illness and before Week 4 with back soreness. The Ravens, who play at Chicago on Sunday, won all three of those games.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) "had a good practice yesterday" and will be limited again Thursday, with the possibility of participating in 11-on-11 drills.
  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) did not practice for the second day in a row. Wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) also remained out.
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) and defensive end Myles Garrett (personal matter) all returned to practice Thursday. Wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was out. The Browns activated running back John Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ (knee), who was limited Wednesday, was not participating in the open portion of Thursday's practice.
  • Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) remained sidelined at practice.
  • Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis underwent successful ACL reconstruction Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals activated linebacker Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Buffalo Bills placed tackle Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated wide receiver Jake Kumerow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Minnesota Vikings activated linebacker Ryan Connelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster moves

  • The Detroit Lions re-signed receiver Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and release receiver Travis Jonsen from the practice squad.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Tyron Johnson to the practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

