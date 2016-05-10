Derrick Thomas' son gets Kansas City Chiefs tryout

"I have memories (of Thomas), but I was quite young (when he played), so a lot of the memories mostly come from film," he said, via the team's official website. "When I was in Colorado, I did a camp, and a lot of people came up and spoke to me, and just the way they said that they idolize my father, to me that was amazing because they have no idea really who he is, but for them to just be die-hard fans like that, that shows me a lot."