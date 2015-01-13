 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

DeMarco Murray: 'I'm not worried about my future'

Published: Jan 12, 2015 at 11:53 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The status of NFL's leading rusher DeMarco Murray will become a key talking point in the next several months as the Dallas Cowboys delve into the offseason.

On Monday, Murray wasn't interested in getting into that topic just yet.

"I'm not worried about my future," Murray said, per ESPN.com. "I just lost a big game, the biggest game of my life. Just not worried about it right now. Just relax with my family and get away from it for a little bit."

Murray is set to become a free agent in March, unless he strikes a deal with the Cowboys in the interim.

The 26-year-old running back bulldozed his way for 1,845 yards on 392 attempts during the regular season and added 44 rushes for 198 yards in two playoff games. Murray, a four-year pro, has an extensive injury history -- including ankle, foot and knee problems -- that caused him to miss 11 games in his first three seasons.

After making it through his first full 16-game slate, the Cowboys must decide if they want to pony up for their 2014 workhorse.

With Dez Bryant likely the focal point of Jerry Jones' negotiations -- and the obvious choice for the franchise tag if it comes to it -- the NFL's leading rusher looks like he's on track to hit the open market.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Divisional Round game and ranks the remaining quarterbacks still standing. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens announce Kyle Youmans will be new play-by play announcer

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Jaguars, TE Brenton Strange agree to terms on 3-year extension worth up to $48 million

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $48 million, per NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

news

Niners QB Mac Jones content with current role as backup: 'My feet are in San Francisco'

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones recently said he is keeping his focus on his role as Brock Purdy's backup following an offseason of questions and speculation about his future in The Bay.

news

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil takes Josh Conerly under his wing: 'I see myself' in him

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil has reached the stage of his career in which he plays mentor for the next generation. He's found his personal project in fellow Washington tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-95: Travis Etienne debuts, Demario Davis returns after FA moves

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Jeffery Simmons, under record Titans contract, eager to play in Robert Saleh's 'attack defense'

Jeffery Simmons is a newly paid man after receiving the most lucrative contract extension for a defensive tackle in the NFL, a signal that reflects the Titans star's approach to his craft.

news

Browns coach Todd Monken reflects on end of Ravens tenure: 'Everything has a shelf life'

Although he's happy with where he is now, Browns coach Todd Monken isn't afraid to speak candidly on the end of his tenure with the now-rival Ravens, either.

news

2025 collapse 'fueling' Christian Watson, Packers: 'Finish is a big emphasis for us this year'

Christian Watson says the Packers are not hiding from the ugliness of last season's late collapse. Instead, they're using it as motivation heading into the 2026 season.

news

NFL Network: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts agrees to three-year, $54M contract

Kyle Pitts won't be playing the 2026 season on the franchise tag. Instead, he'll be doing so on a new contract. Pitts and the Falcons agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million extension on Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Buccaneers announce new play-by-play announcer; Eagles sign third-rounder

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Marvin Mims knows 2026 might be his last year with Broncos: 'I'm just going to enjoy it to the fullest'

Marvin Mims Jr. knows 2026 might be his last season in Denver. If it is truly his final go-around with the Broncos, the Oklahoma product isn't holding anything back.

news

NFL Network: NFL informs teams, Brendan Sorsby it won't hold supplemental draft in 2026

The NFL has informed clubs and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby that it will not hold a supplemental draft this year, meaning Sorsby is ineligible to enter the league in 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.