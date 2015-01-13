DeMarco Murray: 'I'm not worried about my future'

The status of NFL's leading rusher DeMarco Murray will become a key talking point in the next several months as the Dallas Cowboys delve into the offseason.
On Monday, Murray wasn't interested in getting into that topic just yet.
"I'm not worried about my future," Murray said, per ESPN.com. "I just lost a big game, the biggest game of my life. Just not worried about it right now. Just relax with my family and get away from it for a little bit."
Murray is set to become a free agent in March, unless he strikes a deal with the Cowboys in the interim.
The 26-year-old running back bulldozed his way for 1,845 yards on 392 attempts during the regular season and added 44 rushes for 198 yards in two playoff games. Murray, a four-year pro, has an extensive injury history -- including ankle, foot and knee problems -- that caused him to miss 11 games in his first three seasons.
After making it through his first full 16-game slate, the Cowboys must decide if they want to pony up for their 2014 workhorse.
With Dez Bryant likely the focal point of Jerry Jones' negotiations -- and the obvious choice for the franchise tag if it comes to it -- the NFL's leading rusher looks like he's on track to hit the open market.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Divisional Round game and ranks the remaining quarterbacks still standing. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.