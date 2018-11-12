Debrief: Pats down but NOT out; plus, top five MVP candidates

After two years as the best QB in football, Tom Brady is hovering around No. 12 in my season-long QB Index grades. He's seventh in PFF's grades and 11th in QBR for this season. The sky is hardly falling, but the Patriots' passing game clearly isn't at the same level as it has been in previous years. There is certainly room for improvement as New England heads into its bye. Brady's timing with Julian Edelman and Gordon needs to improve. The offensive line should get healthier, and the expected return of Rob Gronkowski (who has missed three of the last four games) will make everyone better, especially when the team goes up-tempo. Getting Gronk, Sony Michel, Edelman, Gordon and James White playing at the same time should help bolster an offense that is thinner than usual. Rex Burkhead might also return.