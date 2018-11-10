Rob Gronkowski: Season has 'been more challenging

Rob Gronkowski is tired of being injured.

The prolific New England Patriots tight end has missed two of the last three games because of nagging back and ankle injuries, and there's a chance he could sit out Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The constant battle against those ailments is starting to wear on the typically jovial Gronkowski.

"It's been more challenging, just little obstacles in the way," Gronkowski said Friday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "It's life. You have to take them on. That's what I'm doing. Just got to get back to where I need to be and just be myself when I get back, and it will all be good."

Gronkowski is still making an impact for the Patriots. He's caught 29 passes for 448 yards this season, and he adds another dynamic to New England's passing offense. About the only thing lacking from Gronk's game has been his nose for the end zone. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 against the Houston Texans, and his current six-game TD drought is the longest of his career.

"The most important thing is to be contributing to the team and being out there with the boys," Gronkowski said. "So it's just working hard every single day, extra days, extra work, doing the best I can. Everything is going smooth, and we'll just see what happens from here."

Gronkowski was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after being limited in practice all week. With the Patriots heading into their bye week after Sunday, there's a good chance Gronk could play in the AFC Divisional Round rematch as New England eyes its eighth win of the season.

"It's up to the coaches. It's a coaches' decision," Gronkowski said. "If Coach [Bill Belichick] thinks I can go, I can go."