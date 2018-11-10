Rob Gronkowski won't play for Patriots vs. Titans

For the third time in four games, Rob Gronkowski won't be on the field for the New England Patriots.

The tight end will miss Sunday's game against the Tennesee Titans because of lingering back and ankle injuries, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Gronkowski missed last week's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Gronkowski was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. With the Patriots on a bye for Week 11, sitting Gronk against the Titans will give him three weeks off between games -- provided he plays Week 12 against the New York Jets.

With the Patriots sitting at 7-2, there's no urgency to rush Gronkowski back into the lineup even if New England could use his offensive production. He's caught 29 passes for 448 yards this season, and he adds another dynamic to New England's passing offense.

Gronkowski hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 against the Houston Texans, and his current six-game TD drought is the longest of his career. But the Patriots beat the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers without his services, so his absence shouldn't hurt them too much against the Titans on Sunday.