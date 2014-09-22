Darrelle Revis picked on by Derek Carr's Raiders?

As Kevin Patra pointed out on Sunday's podcast, the Raiders were unusually eager to visit Revis Island during Oakland's tight loss to the New England Patriots.
Instead of being cowed by one of the game's top cornerbacks, rookie quarterback Derek Carr threw at Darrelle Revis six times, completing five of those passes for 63 yards in the 16-9 defeat, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.
It could have been worse. After a pass interference call on Revis was offset by multiple Raiders flags, Carr nearly hit James Jones close to the goal line on a long pass that saw the wideout outduel the former Jets star in coverage.
After the game, Revis called the win "ugly" a whopping six times before shrugging off the concept that Carr picked on him, per Phil Perry of Comcast SportsNet New England.
"I don't know what their game plan is," Revis said. "I gotta go out there and execute. It's competition, man. I don't look at it as all this other stuff that people talk about. It's competition. That's what it is. You go out there, you play, you compete. It was an ugly win for us as a team, but sometimes it comes down to that. We showed great character down the stretch."
Revis is off to an uncharacteristic start, with passers completing 8 of 17 throws for 103 yards with one touchdown and a pick against the three-time All-Pro, per Howe.
Pro Football Focus has 39 cover men ranked higher than Revis, but let's hold off on the panic: He still has plenty of time to get it right under the careful watch of Bill Belichick.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.