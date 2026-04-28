Teair Tart: Chargers are '(expletive) starving' for postseason success

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons under Jim Harbaugh but haven't gotten over the playoff hump, losing in the Wild Card Round each campaign. Those postseason failures have defensive tackle Teair Tart and his teammates wanting more.

"I think we're f---ing starving," Tart quipped Monday, via the team's official website.

L.A. hasn't won a postseason game since 2018 and last went to the AFC title tilt in 2007. The two playoff losses were the only postseason games Tart has played in in six NFL seasons.

The defensive lineman has been a boon in the middle of the L.A. defense since signing in 2024. The Chargers signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed in February. The new money only motivates the 29-year-old to continue proving his worth.