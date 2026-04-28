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Teair Tart: Chargers are '(expletive) starving' for postseason success

Published: Apr 28, 2026 at 09:09 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons under Jim Harbaugh but haven't gotten over the playoff hump, losing in the Wild Card Round each campaign. Those postseason failures have defensive tackle Teair Tart and his teammates wanting more.

"I think we're f---ing starving," Tart quipped Monday, via the team's official website.

L.A. hasn't won a postseason game since 2018 and last went to the AFC title tilt in 2007. The two playoff losses were the only postseason games Tart has played in in six NFL seasons.

The defensive lineman has been a boon in the middle of the L.A. defense since signing in 2024. The Chargers signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed in February. The new money only motivates the 29-year-old to continue proving his worth.

"No, it actually builds on it. Same me," Tart said. "I always got something to prove. I know I play with a chip on my shoulder, always got something to prove, always want to find ways to get better each and every season. I got a new contract, but it don't change the goals, it don't change the ambition I got for myself and this team."

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In two seasons with the Chargers, Tart has gobbled up 61 tackles, a sack, six QB hits and an interception. The big man plays a pivotal role, stuffing the run and taking on double teams to free up other defenders. With the Chargers adding veteran Dalvin Tomlinson and waiting until the fifth round of the draft to add Nick Barrett, his presence will once again be key in new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary's scheme.

An undrafted free agent in 2020, Tart played 45 games with the Titans, two in Houston, and spent the 2024 offseason with the Dolphins before being released. He finally found a home in L.A.

"I think it was great. I love being here. The staff knows that. Everybody in the building knows that," Tart said. "I'm extremely appreciative. I feel like over the years, it's been a long journey. I've been busting my ass day-in and day-out, always trying to prove my worth to the staff, to my teammates, trying to prove myself each and every day. It's much appreciated, and honestly, I thank God. I feel blessed."

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