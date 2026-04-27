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NFL news roundup: Vikings officially pick up WR Jordan Addison's fifth-year option; Saints cutting WR

Published: Apr 27, 2026 at 12:58 PM
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Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • WR Jordan Addison's fifth-year option was officially exercised. Minnesota EVP of football operations Rob Brzezinski previously announced the team intended to pick Addison's option.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Samori Toure is being released, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source. The move comes after New Orleans drafted Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance over the weekend. Over four years in the NFL, Toure has recorded 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in 22 games played.

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