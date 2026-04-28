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NFL news roundup: Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby stepping away from role

Published: Apr 28, 2026 at 11:27 AM Updated: Apr 28, 2026 at 12:44 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

NUMBER NEWS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • QB Joe Fagnano, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Connecticut, has agreed to to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Assistant GM Alec Halaby is stepping away from his role to begin a new chapter in his career, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The team has since announced the news. Halaby, who began as a football operations intern, spent 17 years with the organization.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • QB Aaron Rodgers was given an unrestricted free-agent tender by the Steelers, meaning he can accept a 10% raise off last year’s salary and would only be able to sign with Pittsburgh once training camp begins, ESPN reported.


OTHER NEWS

  • DE Dean Lowry will take a little more time to get into playing shape and has decided he will not be re-signing with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lowry is fully cleared from injury, per Rapoport.

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