NFL news roundup: Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby stepping away from role

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SIGNINGS
- Arizona has agreed to terms with seven undrafted free agents, including Mississippi WR Harrison Wallace III.
NUMBER NEWS
- Atlanta announced the jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including second-round CB Avieon Terrell (No. 12) and third-round WR Zachariah Branch (No. 17).
SIGNINGS
- QB Joe Fagnano, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Connecticut, has agreed to to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Assistant GM Alec Halaby is stepping away from his role to begin a new chapter in his career, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The team has since announced the news. Halaby, who began as a football operations intern, spent 17 years with the organization.
SIGNINGS
- QB Aaron Rodgers was given an unrestricted free-agent tender by the Steelers, meaning he can accept a 10% raise off last year’s salary and would only be able to sign with Pittsburgh once training camp begins, ESPN reported.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Dean Lowry will take a little more time to get into playing shape and has decided he will not be re-signing with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lowry is fully cleared from injury, per Rapoport.