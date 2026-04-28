Saints' Tyree Wilson looking forward to 'fresh start' in New Orleans alongside Chase Young

Wilson pairs with Chase Young, another former high draft pick who bounced around before blasting off for a career-high 10 sacks in 2025 in New Orleans. The Saints now employ the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft and the No. 7 pick of the 2023 draft on the edges.

"I feel like we can see eye to eye," Wilson said Monday of Young. "He knows what it's like being a top pick in the NFL. He knows the ups, he knows the downs and he came here, he's been doing great. That'd be another role model by my side, somebody that can boost my game and learn things from.

"I feel like every player's journey in the NFL is different. I can't speak for (Young); I haven't really gotten to sit down and pick his brain or what happened in his situation and he doesn't know what happened in mine. But what we do have in common is him being a high-round defensive end, a high pick and he came here and he's made the best of his opportunity. That's what I expect to do with mine."

It should be noted that Young flashed massive potential with a 7.5-sack Defensive Rookie of the Year performance in his first season. Injuries and other issues led him to bounce around before settling in New Orleans. Wilson hasn't shown that type of upside in his three campaigns. However, perhaps alongside Young, the 25-year-old can learn a few tricks to unlock his athleticism and become a productive pass rusher on the opposite side under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. For New Orleans, it was worth a fifth-round pick to see.