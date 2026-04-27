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Bills GM Brandon Beane shut down trade interest in WR Keon Coleman: 'His best year is yet to come'

Published: Apr 27, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills are not wavering in their public commitment to Keon Coleman.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Brandon Beane doubled down on his confidence in Coleman, adding a new wrinkle to his stance by revealing his front office rejected teams interested in acquiring Coleman via trade in the lead-up to the draft.

"We had some people connect with us in Indy, at least one team there, and a couple between there and the owners meetings. But we shut those down," Beane said Monday during an appearance on WGR-550, via ESPN. "Our intention is for Keon to be here, and so I think the word was kind of out. So, no calls this weekend.

"... We've hit the reset button with him, and hopefully the fan base and everyone's behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026."

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Beane's approach to the 2026 draft may have left some Bills fans unsatisfied, especially those seeking instant gratification in the form of a first-round pick. Buffalo traded down three times in the first round, exiting it entirely with its third deal. After spending their first pick (No. 35 overall) on Clemson linebacker T.J. Parker, the Bills jumped back into the second round to select Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at No. 62 overall, setting a defensively focused tone that dominated Buffalo's draft.

Amid the flurry of trades and 10 total selections, Beane added a receiver, Connecticut's Skyler Bell, in the fourth round. The selection addressed a need for the Bills but didn't pose a threat to Coleman's roster spot.

If anything, Beane's draft execution confirmed his stance regarding Coleman. The Bills believe in their former second-round pick enough to avoid reaching for a replacement in the first two rounds of the draft and appear content to give Coleman a chance to deliver on his potential.

"Keon, it's not lip service," Beane said Saturday, via ESPN. "We're excited about Keon, and he's, the first few weeks here, it's been very, very positive. And I think you guys will see that in time, and proud of what he's done."

Through two seasons, Coleman's tenure with the Bills hasn't inspired much pride. He's tallied 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 games and has fallen short of filling the primary play-making role most envisioned for him when Buffalo spent the No. 33 overall pick on him in 2024. A disappearance from the game plan and multiple healthy scratches late in 2025 only increased uncertainty regarding his future with the Bills.

After acquiring veteran DJ Moore via trade with the Chicago Bears, the Bills appear to be better positioned to incorporate Coleman without expecting too much of him. And judging by Beane's comments, the Florida State product seems to be more invested than ever.

We'll see if the offseason optimism produces tangible progress for Coleman in 2026. It could be his last chance to do so in Buffalo.

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