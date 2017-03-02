The Debrief

Combine Debrief, Day 2: Winners and losers

Published: Mar 02, 2017 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Finding a starting offensive tackle or quarterback will be difficult this offseason. Finding a talented wide receiver gets easier by the day.

The tastiest nugget to emerge Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine was the availability of Saints receiver Brandin Cooks in a possible trade. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cooks is already receiving interest from the Titans and Eagles.

The names involved don't come as a huge shock. Despite two 1,100-yard seasons, Cooks and the Saints have struggled to figure out his role in the offense. The Titans and Eagles have been mentioned as likely suitors for big-name free-agent wideouts, with the loser in this derby likely being among the favorites to land Alshon Jeffery when he hits free agency.

It's become clear here at the combine that big-name wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, Kenny Britt and Kenny Stills are all unlikely to re-sign with their current teams before free agency. That makes any team with a wide receiver need an early winner from this week in Indianapolis.

After nearly 50 press conferences from general managers and coaches over the last two days, let's take a look at some other winners (and losers) below:

Winners

Mike Glennon: With so many potential quarterback trade candidates coming with high price tags or looking likely to stay put, Glennon's status as an unequivocal free-agent-to-be sets him apart. Rapoport reported this week that the Bears and Jets are both expected to go after Glennon. These are two teams in desperate need of a starting quarterback going after the same guy, which will only raise Glennon's price tag. Don't be surprised if he gets money in the same annual ballpark as what Ryan Fitzpatrickreceived last season, around $12 million. That appears to be the going rate for a starter who hasn't proven he's a starter.

Mitch Trubisky: Football is a game of inches, even during the scouting process. For North Carolina prospect Mitch Trubisky, one inch could be worth millions of dollars.

New 49ers general manager John Lynch said Trubisky "made himself some money today, I promise you," by measuring about an inch taller than some had speculated Thursday. It sounds silly in this era of Drew Brees (6-foot) and Russell Wilson (5-11) that one inch could make such a difference, but Lynch isn't the only one who thinks this way.

When Browns coach Hue Jackson learned Trubisky measured over 6-2, his face lit up.

"I think that's great! It's good that he's over 6-2. We all have a profile for what we like a quarterback to be ... I like a guy that is a little taller, and he is over 6-2, so that's great for him," Jackson said.

This came on the same day The Plain Dealer reported Trubisky is in the mix for possibly being made the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns. NFL Network's Mike Silver reported the Browns are likely to draft Texas A&M defensive tackle Myles Garrett No. 1 overall but are looking to add a veteran quarterback and a rookie.

"The [quarterback] he likes the most right now, Hue [Jackson] does not believe will be there at [No.] 12," Silver reported, referencing the second of Cleveland's first-round draft picks.

Connecting the dots, it seems Trubisky could be the apple of Jackson's eye.

Whoever prepped DeShone Kizer for the combine: Lynch said Thursday the Notre Dame prospect "blew the doors off" in his 15-minute interview with the 49ers. Lynch showed an enthusiasm and honesty on the podium that I hope he doesn't lose after a few times around the league with surly reporters.

Lynch said it was "somewhat liberating" to have no quarterbacks on the roster, so that the team could start from scratch. That's putting a positive spin on a dire situation. He indicated the team will look to add a rookie and a veteran, which almost goes without saying. Lynch also spoke very positively about Colin Kaepernick, saying the door is open for a possible return for Kaepernick -- who is opting out of his contract -- in a very "real way." Kaepernick could land back in San Francisco with a backup's contract if he strikes out elsewhere.

"Let's be honest here, Aaron's sitting pretty," Snead told reporters off to the side after his podium session Thursday. An extension, he said, is "definitely coming. The guy deserves a raise, no doubt."

Veterans staying put: The news this week is often about which players are changing teams, but we learned about many veterans who won't be going anywhere. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed that Antonio Gates remains a big part of the team's plans. GM Tom Telesco also wants to bring Danny Woodhead back before he hits free agency and sounded optimistic about getting a deal done. Kyle Williamsis staying with the Bills despite speculation to the contrary. The Lions indicated linebacker DeAndre Levywill be retained at his current salary.

DeAndre Hopkins, who is entering the final year of his contract, is in line for an extension, according to GM Rick Smith. Coach Bill O'Brien was downright defensive when a reporter noted Hopkins' diminished production, essentially absolving Hopkins from any blame for his relative struggles.

Losers

Washington Redskins: The Washington front office didn't see where the quarterback market was headed, as Chris Wesseling noted on Thursday's Around the NFL Podcast. If they did, they could have completed a long-term extension for Kirk Cousins a year ago. Instead, they will likely pay him nearly $24 million for the 2017 season on the franchise tag with no guarantee he'll be on the team in 2018.

GM Scot McCloughan is not in Indianapolis after a death in the family, amid various reportsaboutdysfunction in the team's front office.

The defensive line is as thin as any group in football, and the defense as a whole needs talent badly. Two former Redskins coordinators have earned head coaching jobs elsewhere (Sean McVay with the Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers), giving the team more competition for impending free agents like DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. The Redskins are having high-class problems without the playoff success that usually leads to them.

Free agent running backs: Guys like Eddie Lacy and Latavius Murray have watched the market get flooded with other big names, such as Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles, this week. Meanwhile, coaches and general managers have uniformly sung the praises of this deep rookie running back class, with Eagles GM Howie Roseman calling it potentially "historic." All this supply is going to depress prices for running backs.

Adam Gase's blood pressure: The second-year Dolphins coach leads the league in facial expression variety behind the podium. It's a treat to listen to how blunt he is about his players.

On receiver DeVante Parker's need for maturity: "It's one of those things that some of us that have been around some really good players take for granted. ... It's a trust level with everybody in the building. If you tell somebody you're going to be there at 11 o'clock to lift, be there. Don't call in and 'Hey, I'm not going to show up today.' "

On free agent receiver Kenny Stills' chances for returning to the team: "One day I feel good about it, one day I feel like crap about it."

On free agency: "I hate free agency."

Rams who no longer fit: Receiver Kenny Britt seemingly had a lifetime contract while Jeff Fisher was in the building. Now that Fisher is gone, Rams GM Les Snead didn't sound too enthused about retaining Britt when asked Thursday. Safety T.J. McDonald, meanwhile, may be the third Rams starter in the secondary to leave in two years, given that McDonald is not a fit in new coordinator Wade Phillips' system. It wouldn't be a surprise to see old buddy Gregg Williams snap up McDonald in Cleveland.

Current Seahawks starting offensive linemen:Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said they were going to attack addressing the offensive line in free agency "very aggressively and very actively," which sounds like a Seahawks slogan waiting to happen.

Terrelle Pryor's chances of returning to the Browns:Browns VP Sashi Brown's words that the team wouldn't "panic" if Pryor leaves via free agency caught my attention. It's the type of quote you hear when two sides are far apart in negotiations. It would be a shame if the Browns let Pryor go after turning former quarterback into a star receiver.

"Hopefully he'll make the right [decision] and stay here with us," coach Hue Jackson said Thursday with a nervous laugh.

After two days of playing chicken with the media here, teams will reveal their true intentions soon enough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53

What to make of the Saints' decision to trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson away? Where do the 49ers stand with Jimmy Garoppolo? Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the biggest surprises, notable moves and more as NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53.

news

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 recap: What you need to know about position battles, injuries and more

Where does Geno Smith stand in the Seahawks' QB battle? Is Courtland Sutton in for a big year? Did Malik Willis show signs of progress? Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the pertinent developments from Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

news

2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 recap: What you need to know about injuries, position battles, rookie debuts

What are the most significant takeaways from Week 1 of the NFL preseason? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting the injuries, position battles and rookie debuts that you need to know about.

news

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

What have we learned in the first couple weeks of NFL training camp? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting early standouts, updating key position battles and assessing potential concerns.

news

2022 NFL Draft Debrief: A.J. Brown trade fallout; draft winners and losers; rookie WR projections

In the aftermath of the 2022 NFL Draft, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the A.J. Brown trade, identifies winners and losers and ranks rookie receivers based on extremely early yardage projections.

news

2022 NFL free agency: Baker Mayfield's future; Wednesday's winners and losers

What's next for Baker Mayfield and the Browns after the QB seemed to say goodbye to Cleveland? Gregg Rosenthal explains. Plus, free agency winners and losers on the first day of the league year.

news

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Tuesday's moves

What did Randy Gregory's decision to leave Dallas for Denver mean for the Cowboys and Broncos? Just how good can Shaq Mason be for the Bucs? Gregg Rosenthal digs into Tuesday's moves.

news

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Monday's moves

Will a crop of incoming free agents, including Christian Kirk, rejuvenate the Jaguars? Is Mitchell Trubisky in line for starting snaps with the Steelers? Gregg Rosenthal runs through some of the biggest takeaways from the free agency moves made on Monday.

news

Combine Debrief: Cardinals' brass, Amari Cooper up, Jimmy Garoppolo's stock down

Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the NFL stories coming out of the combine, from Cardinals drama to Amari Cooper's status to Jimmy Garoppolo's trade value.

news

How each NFC team can replace the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVII

Will Aaron Rodgers' Packers or Dak Prescott's Cowboys make it to Super Bowl LVII? Gregg Rosenthal examines one significant thing each NFC team must do to replace the Rams atop the conference next season.

news

How each AFC team can supplant the Bengals at Super Bowl LVII

How can Josh Allen's Bills or Justin Herbert's Chargers make it to Super Bowl LVII? Gregg Rosenthal examines what each AFC team must do to take the Cincinnati Bengals' spot at the top of the conference in 2022.

news

Debrief: 22 biggest moves from NFL cut-down day

Gregg Rosenthal highlights 22 of the biggest developments from a busy cut-down day in the NFL, including the Patriots' bold move at quarterback.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE