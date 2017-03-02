Combine Debrief, Day 2: Winners and losers

Mike Glennon: With so many potential quarterback trade candidates coming with high price tags or looking likely to stay put, Glennon's status as an unequivocal free-agent-to-be sets him apart. Rapoport reported this week that the Bears and Jets are both expected to go after Glennon. These are two teams in desperate need of a starting quarterback going after the same guy, which will only raise Glennon's price tag. Don't be surprised if he gets money in the same annual ballpark as what Ryan Fitzpatrickreceived last season, around $12 million. That appears to be the going rate for a starter who hasn't proven he's a starter.