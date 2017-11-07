College Football QB Power Rankings: Baker Mayfield rises to top

Darnold called his first-quarter INT in the end zone vs. Arizona one of the worst mistakes he's ever made on a football field. There's no doubt it was a bad throw, but he bounced back from it and made some beautiful passes against the Wildcats. If he's going to have any hope of getting back to where he started on this list at the outset of the season -- the No. 1 spot -- he's going to have to cut down on the mistakes.