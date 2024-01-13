Coaching notebook: Examining the NFL's seven current head coach searches

Washington owner Josh Harris has tabbed 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters to lead the team’s remodeled football operation and help hire a head coach, with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believed to be at the top of Peters’ list.





Johnson can’t interview in-person until next week, though, and the Commanders will have stiff competition to land one of the NFL’s top offensive minds. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also believed to be a top candidate for the job and has head coaching experience from his Atlanta days that could be beneficial working with a first-time GM.





The Commanders conducted virtual interviews with Ravens DC Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach/defensive linemen coach Anthony Weaver during this week’s bye. They also have requested interviews with Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Rams DC Raheem Morris.