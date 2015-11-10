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Cleveland Browns waive running back Robert Turbin

Published: Nov 10, 2015 at 03:04 AM
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Marc Sessler

Robert Turbin's brief stay with the Cleveland Browns is over.

The team on Tuesday waived the third-year running back in order to sign offensive lineman Darrian Miller off the practice squad.

Turbin told reporters last month that he planned to take over Cleveland's backfield and gallop for 1,000 yards on the year, but the former Seahawks back managed just 60 yards off 18 carries without a touchdown.

The writing was on the wall for Turbin after he didn't see a snap in last week's loss to the Bengals, with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo leaning on the combination of Isaiah Crowell and rookie Duke Johnson.

Turbin is bound to earn a tryout with another NFL team, but it's never a good sign when the Browns -- the fifth-worst ground attack in the NFL -- decide you can't help. Then again, this is the team that let Dion Lewis get away.

The move leaves Cleveland with just Crowell, Johnson and fullback Malcolm Johnson in the backfield.

While Duke Johnson has been a juicy addition to the passing game, the Browns simply don't possess a runner you can sit back and hand the ball to from wire to wire -- something they seemed to promise fans all summer. From that angle, Turbin deserved a longer look.

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