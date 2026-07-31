ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs are lining up to host the Super Bowl and Final Four in their $3 billion domed replacement for aging Arrowhead Stadium, which has yet to break ground but is expected to be ready in time for the 2031 football season.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said conversations with the NFL have been ongoing about hosting the Super Bowl in 2033, 2034 or 2035, while the organization is “aggressively pursuing” college basketball's national championship game.

“If you know anything or follow anything about the NCAA,” Donovan said, “you know they're going out with a bid here, and the thing about it is if you're the NCAA, you're trying to sort of put stability in your future planning. So they're trying to lock in all these dates. We don't have a building yet, but we don't want to be knocked out of those because they're locked in so far out.”

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will host the Super Bowl for the coming season, while Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the big game in 2028. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been awarded the 2029 game while the Titans' new stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, will host the Super Bowl in February 2030.

The Final Four already has been awarded through April 2031.

Ford Field in Detroit will host the semifinals and championship game after the coming season, and Allegiant Stadium will host the Final Four in 2028. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the following year, AT&T Stadium in Dallas will host the 2030 edition and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the games in 2031.

“We were actually in discussions with the NCAA last week about: ‘Could we bid on these dates? Our stadium will be done by then, but it is not done right now.’ So they were appreciative of that," Donovan said. “We are probably going to be early bidders on most things, acknowledging that doesn’t really enhance our chances of winning the bid.”