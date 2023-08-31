Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Entering the final season of his current four-year, $80 million pact, Jones is looking for a big bump.

Veach has made it known he believes Jones "deserves a big contract," but just how big remains to be seen.

Jones, who's accrued fines of $50,000 per day for missing training camp, has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and is coming off an All-Pro season.

There's no shortage of esteem for the defensive standout, it's just a matter of coming to terms on how large a final number the parties can agree to.