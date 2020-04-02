Charles Davis 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Patriots pick Jordan Love

Published: Apr 02, 2020 at 03:44 AM
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

With the 2020 NFL Draft just around the corner -- and the first waves of free agency in the rearview mirror -- Charles Davis updates his projection for how Round 1 could play out on Thursday, April 23.

Pick
1
2020
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
LSU · QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

There will be offers and plenty of discussion about teams wanting to move up to No. 1 overall, but the Bengals will rightly resist and select the young man who's straight out of central casting for them.

Pick
2
2020
Chase Young
Chase Young
Ohio State · DE

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Arguably the best player in the 2020 draft, Young will fortify an already good, burgeoning defensive front.

Pick
3
2020
Jeff Okudah
Jeff Okudah
Ohio State · CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Pick
4
2020
Isaiah Simmons
Isaiah Simmons
Clemson · LB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

It would make sense if the Giants decide to draft one of the top offensive tackles here, but they're in great need of help on defense, and Simmons is the most versatile defender in the draft.

Pick
5
2020
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Tagovailoa is the most discussed player in this year's class, thanks to his tremendous talent and his recovery from a severe, season-ending hip injury from which he only recently was fully cleared. Turns out the Dolphins didn't have to "Tank for Tua" after all.

Pick
6
2020
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers · QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

With Philip Rivers gone to Indianapolis, the Chargers use the sixth overall pick on their leader of the future. However, if Cam Newton signs with the Bolts in the coming weeks, they could easily use this pick on an offensive tackle.

Pick
7
2020
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Auburn · DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

The Panthers need to replenish their usually stout defensive front, and Brown will create rubble inside. An offensive tackle to help new QB Teddy Bridgewater is also a possibility.

Pick
8
2020
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
Georgia · T

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

After trading for DeAndre Hopkins, adding to the O-line became an easier decision for the Cardinals.

Pick
9
2020
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Iowa · T

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Some may see the Jags taking a receiver here, but Wirfs' ability to play tackle or even kick inside to guard would really strengthen this offense. Could the Jags surprise a bit and go QB here?

Pick
10
2020
Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton
Louisville · T

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The Browns add to a tremendous free agency haul by drafting the massive Becton to complement the recently signed Jack Conklin at the tackle spots.

Pick
11
2020
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Burner Robby Anderson is off to Carolina, so New York takes Jeudy, a tremendous blend of athlete and technician, who fires up Sam Darnold and the Jets' offense.

Pick
12
2020
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

The Raiders have their eyes on finding playmakers, and Lamb -- who averaged more than 21 yards per catch and scored 14 TDs in 2019 -- certainly fits the bill.

Pick
13
2020
C.J. Henderson
C.J. Henderson
Florida · CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

I know the Niners' rise to the top of the NFC last season stems from their heavy investment in building up a formidable D-line, and there's a case to be made to use this selection to continue doing just that. ... But they also need help at CB, and Henderson is terrific.

Pick
14
2020
Jedrick Wills
Jedrick Wills
Alabama · T

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

When you sign the G.O.A.T., you protect the G.O.A.T. Wills is a skilled pass blocker who should help keep TB12 upright.

Pick
15
2020
Henry Ruggs III
Henry Ruggs III
Alabama · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Drew Lock gave Broncos fans optimism with his play down the stretch, and now his front office gives him the fastest WR in the draft to open up the offense.

Pick
16
2020
Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw
South Carolina · DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

After signing Dante Fowler to bring heat off the edge, the Falcons give star DT Grady Jarrett a running mate inside to push the pocket in the NFC South.

Pick
17
2020
K'Lavon Chaisson
K'Lavon Chaisson
LSU · EDGE

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

I love his ability to impact the game both physically and with intelligent play. Chaisson is a good pass rusher, too, and should help Tank Lawrence in a big way.

Pick
18
2020
Austin Jackson
Austin Jackson
USC · T

School: USC | Year: Junior

Struggled to play at his best in 2019 after donating bone marrow to his sister, but the Dolphins are betting on his athleticism and upside.

Pick
19
2020
Ross Blacklock
Ross Blacklock
TCU · DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Possessing a nice combination of aggressiveness, quickness and big plays upfield, Blacklock's overall makeup fits the type of player Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden covet.

Pick
20
2020
Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs
Alabama · CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

The Jags have a big need at CB, and Diggs would immediately compete to start. If long speed is an issue, Diggs has the size/smarts to swing to safety and make an impact.

Pick
21
2020
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
Clemson · WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

No sense overthinking this selection. The WR corps needs to be upgraded, and Higgins provides a big target on the perimeter for Carson Wentz.

Pick
22
2020
Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney
Alabama · S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Could be the replacement for franchise-tagged safety Anthony Harris, if the Vikings trade him in the coming weeks, or might figure right into coach Mike Zimmer's "big nickel" scheme.

Pick
23
2020
Jordan Love
Jordan Love
Utah State · QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Yes, totally against the grain for New England to select a QB this high, but Love could easily be selected in the top 10. The Patriots snap up the QB to begin the post-Brady era.

Pick
24
2020
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

I'm taking coach Sean Payton at his word that he views backup Taysom Hill as a potential starting QB in the NFL, so the Saints bypass a passer with this pick and opt to add more speed to their defense.

Pick
25
2020
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
LSU · WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

A nifty slot receiver who ran 4.43 at the combine, Jefferson adds playmaking opportunities for Kirk Cousins and softens the loss of Stefon Diggs.

Pick
26
2020
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Georgia · RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Dolphins MUST add a big-time runner to help their offense. Fortunately, they land the best back in the draft with their final first-round pick of the night.

Pick
27
2020
Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos
Penn State · EDGE

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Willowy speed rusher who's needed to put pressure on opposing NFC West QBs and keep the Seahawks in the title hunt.

Pick
28
2020
Kenneth Murray
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma · LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Big-time speed, sideline-to-sideline pursuit and can be used in a variety of ways in DC Don "Wink" Martindale's unconventional, and highly effective, schemes.

Pick
29
2020
Joshua Jones
Joshua Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Titans fill the void left from right tackle Jack Conklin's departure in free agency by selecting a promising talent who really emerged at the Reese's Senior BowlDerrick Henry's going to like this pick.

Pick
30
2020
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Colorado · WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

The Packers give Aaron Rodgers another weapon on the perimeter who can be used on jet sweeps, screens and in the running game, as well.

Pick
31
2020
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

San Francisco lost Emmanuel Sanders to New Orleans in free agency, so the selection of this highflier -- capable of scoring through the air, on the ground and in the kick return game -- makes a lot of sense.

Pick
32
2020
Zack Baun
Zack Baun
Wisconsin · LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

I gave Kansas City a runner last time (and that move still makes a lot of sense to me), but here's a chance for the Chiefs to continue to upgrade their defense. Baun has solid coverage skills and can rush the passer, too.

