Charles Davis 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Patriots pick Jordan Love

With the 2020 NFL Draft just around the corner -- and the first waves of free agency in the rearview mirror -- Charles Davis updates his projection for how Round 1 could play out on Thursday, April 23.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
There will be offers and plenty of discussion about teams wanting to move up to No. 1 overall, but the Bengals will rightly resist and select the young man who's straight out of central casting for them.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Arguably the best player in the 2020 draft, Young will fortify an already good, burgeoning defensive front.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
It would make sense if the Giants decide to draft one of the top offensive tackles here, but they're in great need of help on defense, and Simmons is the most versatile defender in the draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Tagovailoa is the most discussed player in this year's class, thanks to his tremendous talent and his recovery from a severe, season-ending hip injury from which he only recently was fully cleared. Turns out the Dolphins didn't have to "Tank for Tua" after all.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
With Philip Rivers gone to Indianapolis, the Chargers use the sixth overall pick on their leader of the future. However, if Cam Newton signs with the Bolts in the coming weeks, they could easily use this pick on an offensive tackle.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Panthers need to replenish their usually stout defensive front, and Brown will create rubble inside. An offensive tackle to help new QB Teddy Bridgewater is also a possibility.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
After trading for DeAndre Hopkins, adding to the O-line became an easier decision for the Cardinals.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Some may see the Jags taking a receiver here, but Wirfs' ability to play tackle or even kick inside to guard would really strengthen this offense. Could the Jags surprise a bit and go QB here?
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
The Browns add to a tremendous free agency haul by drafting the massive Becton to complement the recently signed Jack Conklin at the tackle spots.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Burner Robby Anderson is off to Carolina, so New York takes Jeudy, a tremendous blend of athlete and technician, who fires up Sam Darnold and the Jets' offense.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Raiders have their eyes on finding playmakers, and Lamb -- who averaged more than 21 yards per catch and scored 14 TDs in 2019 -- certainly fits the bill.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
I know the Niners' rise to the top of the NFC last season stems from their heavy investment in building up a formidable D-line, and there's a case to be made to use this selection to continue doing just that. ... But they also need help at CB, and Henderson is terrific.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
When you sign the G.O.A.T., you protect the G.O.A.T. Wills is a skilled pass blocker who should help keep TB12 upright.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Drew Lock gave Broncos fans optimism with his play down the stretch, and now his front office gives him the fastest WR in the draft to open up the offense.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
After signing Dante Fowler to bring heat off the edge, the Falcons give star DT Grady Jarrett a running mate inside to push the pocket in the NFC South.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
I love his ability to impact the game both physically and with intelligent play. Chaisson is a good pass rusher, too, and should help Tank Lawrence in a big way.
School: USC | Year: Junior
Struggled to play at his best in 2019 after donating bone marrow to his sister, but the Dolphins are betting on his athleticism and upside.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Possessing a nice combination of aggressiveness, quickness and big plays upfield, Blacklock's overall makeup fits the type of player Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden covet.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
The Jags have a big need at CB, and Diggs would immediately compete to start. If long speed is an issue, Diggs has the size/smarts to swing to safety and make an impact.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
No sense overthinking this selection. The WR corps needs to be upgraded, and Higgins provides a big target on the perimeter for Carson Wentz.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Could be the replacement for franchise-tagged safety Anthony Harris, if the Vikings trade him in the coming weeks, or might figure right into coach Mike Zimmer's "big nickel" scheme.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Yes, totally against the grain for New England to select a QB this high, but Love could easily be selected in the top 10. The Patriots snap up the QB to begin the post-Brady era.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
I'm taking coach Sean Payton at his word that he views backup Taysom Hill as a potential starting QB in the NFL, so the Saints bypass a passer with this pick and opt to add more speed to their defense.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
A nifty slot receiver who ran 4.43 at the combine, Jefferson adds playmaking opportunities for Kirk Cousins and softens the loss of Stefon Diggs.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Dolphins MUST add a big-time runner to help their offense. Fortunately, they land the best back in the draft with their final first-round pick of the night.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
Willowy speed rusher who's needed to put pressure on opposing NFC West QBs and keep the Seahawks in the title hunt.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Big-time speed, sideline-to-sideline pursuit and can be used in a variety of ways in DC Don "Wink" Martindale's unconventional, and highly effective, schemes.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Titans fill the void left from right tackle Jack Conklin's departure in free agency by selecting a promising talent who really emerged at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Derrick Henry's going to like this pick.
School: Colorado | Year: Junior
The Packers give Aaron Rodgers another weapon on the perimeter who can be used on jet sweeps, screens and in the running game, as well.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
San Francisco lost Emmanuel Sanders to New Orleans in free agency, so the selection of this highflier -- capable of scoring through the air, on the ground and in the kick return game -- makes a lot of sense.